New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 19 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The New York Knicks will kick off their two-game road trip in Texas on Wednesday night with a showdown against the San Antonio Spurs. After securing a win in their only previous meeting of the 2024-25 season, Jalen Brunson and co. will look to complete a 2-0 sweep at the AT&T Center.

Ad

Their matchup took place on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden, delivering a thrilling contest filled with 20 lead changes and 12 ties.

Victor Wembanyama was the undeniable star of the night with a dominant 42-point, 18-rebound double-double in his Christmas Day debut. Despite his heroic efforts, the Spurs fell short as the Knicks secured a 117-114 victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mikal Bridges led the way for New York, dropping 41 points, while Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns had notable contributions, combining for 41 points and 16 rebounds.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

A lot has changed since the two teams' last meeting in late December. The Spurs will be without their one-two punch of Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, as they are sidelined with season-ending injuries. Meanwhile, the Knicks will be missing Jalen Brunson. Despite his absence, they will be expected to capitalize on the Spurs' depleted roster and secure their fourth win in five games.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports for Mar. 19

New York Knicks injury report

Ad

The New York Knicks will be without Jalen Brunson and Ariel Hukporti for tonight’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Brunson is sidelined with an ankle injury, while Hukporti is dealing with a knee issue.

Additionally, Mitchell Robinson is listed as “questionable” as he continues his recovery from left ankle surgery.

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The San Antonio Spurs have several players on their injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the Knicks. De’Aaron Fox (finger), Victor Wembanyama (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis) and Charles Bassey (left knee) have all been ruled out.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jordan McLaughlin is listed as “questionable” due to soreness in his left Achilles tendon.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 19

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The New York Knicks’ projected starting lineup is set to include Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns for tonight’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ad

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Miles McBride Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Cameron Payne Pacome Dadiet Landry Shamet P.J. Tucker Precious Achiuwa Delon Wright

Ad

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to start Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Bismack Biyombo for their clash against the New York Knicks.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Chris Paul Stephon Castle Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Bismack Biyombo Blake Wesley Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson Jeremy Sochan Sandro Mamukelashvili Malaki Branham

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback