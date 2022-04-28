“It’s the lion in my eyes, it’s like I’m letting my crew know like, ‘Yo, we got to go down’” - Fat Joe says the New York Knicks will win 20 more games if he joins the coaching staff

Hip hop legend and New York Knicks superfan Fat Joe believes he could help the team win 20 more games if he was on the coaching staff.

On the "Certified Buckets" podcast, Fat Joe said:

"I'm going to tell you all the truth: They let me coach the Knicks and be an assistant coach on the Knicks, we would definitely win 20 more games. It's the lion in my eyes. It's like, I'm letting my crew know like, 'Yo, we got to go down.'"

Winning 20 more games seems like an almost impossible improvement for the Knicks after last season's 37-45 mark, but there is some credence to his argument.

"We lost about a good five to 10 games that we were up 20-something points this year. That's unacceptable, bro."

Bringing in another coach, especially a fan, will not necessarily fix that issue, but blowing multiple 20-point leads in a season is something that someone with a winner's mentality can fix.

Given the rapper's track record of success in music and life, he at least argues for having a winner's mentality. Whether or not he would make a difference for the Knicks is debatable.

Fat Joe believes he knows the solution to help the New York Knicks succeed

Hip hop legend Fat Joe said he knows how to fix the Knicks' issues.

Fat Joe believes he knows what roster changes the New York Knicks need to make to fix the team, although he also admits he likes some things about the current roster.

"Hey, listen, they put a good team together," Fat Joe said. "I just don't know why we didn't go further, because I love the youth. I love our team. Do we need one? We need a certified bucket."

With the draft andfree agency on the horizon, Fat Joe could get his wish, although it will not be easy.

The Knicks are not in the best salary cap situation and will need one of the elite scorers to drop to them in the draft.

Still, there is some belief that the Knicks could make moves during the offseason.

If the Knicks move to get a "certified bucket" in the offseason, they could be back in the playoffs after their disappointing season.

A significant addition in the offseason could help win more games, whether the addition is a coach or a player.

