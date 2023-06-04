New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky WNBA 2023 odds, predictions, rosters, where to watch, and more

The WNBA is in full swing, with multiple high-level basketball games set to take place on Sunday (June 4). One of the earlier games on the WNBA's slate will be between the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky, which is scheduled to take place at 2 pm Eastern Time.

According to the Action Network, the New York Liberty are heavy favorites to beat Chicago Sky and will enter the game as -13.5 in the day spread betting.

After five games of WNBA action, the New York Liberty sit second in the standings, having won four of their games. That places them one spot behind the Connecticut Sun, who have played one game more and won five of their first six contests.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Liberty and Chicago Sky rosters

Here are the rosters for each team.

New York

Sabrina Ionescu - Guard

Marine Johannes - Guard

Courtney Vandersloot - Guard

Betnijah Laney - Guard/Forward

Jocelyn Willoughby - Guard/Forward

Jonquel Jones - Forward

Nyara Sabally - Forward

Breanna Stewart - Forward

Stefanie Dolson - Center

Han Xu - Center

Chicago

Dana Evans - Guard

Rebekah Gardner - Guard

Marina Mabrey - Guard

Courtney Williams - Guard

Kahleah Cooper - Guard/Forward

Morgan Bertsch - Forward

Ruthy Hebard - Forward

Isabelle Harrison - Forward

Sika Kone - Forward

Robyn Parks - Forward

Alanna Smith - Forward

Kayal Thornton - Forward

Kristine Anigwe - Forward/Center

Elizabeth Williams - Center/Forward

Where to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky

All WNBA games are available on the WNBA league pass, both live and on demand. However, if you would rather avoid paying the subscription fee, the game will be shown live on ION and will also be streamed live on FUBO.

There will likely be a game recap on multiple sports networks later in the day, too, as they review all the action that's expected to get underway across the league in an exciting day of basketball.

Prediction for New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky have gone 3-3 in their opening six games of the season and now face one of the stronger rosters in the WNBA. As such, expect New York to continue their strong start to the basketball year to keep pace with the Connecticut Sun.

Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are a fearsome duo to contend with and can be expected to make a big impact throughout the game. The bigger question is whether the Sky can find a way to slow down New York's offense so that they can remain competitive throughout the contest.

There's a reason why the Liberty are so heavily favored, and one would expect that to become evident in the game.

Poll : 0 votes