"New York would riot": NBA fans scoff at wild trade proposal sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks for Jalen Brunson 

Giannis Antetokounmpo has reignited the trade chatter again after NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Bucks superstar considered a move to the Knicks. It was the only team on his wishlist, but a trade didn't materialize as New York failed to present an acceptable offer despite exclusive talks.

Ad

Antetokounmpo's comments from Wednesday only added fuel to the fire. While he committed to the Bucks for now, he admitted that his stance could change six months into the season. While a deal may not be imminent, it has created a fun window for everyone to tap into their NBA GM senses on the trade machines.

NBA writer Andy Bailey suggested a blockbuster three-team proposal on Thursday, which helped the Knicks land Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, it came at the massive expense of Jalen Brunson leaving the Big Apple. Here's the mock trade as suggested by Bailey:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bucks get:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fred VanVleet

Josh Hart

Reed Sheppard

2028 first-round pick (via Houston)

2030 first-round pick (via Houston)

Four second-round picks (via New York)

Knicks get:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Rockets get:

Jalen Brunson

The trade seemingly favored the Houston Rockets, who spent merely a couple of first-rounders, a 31-year-old Fred VanVleet recovering from an ACL injury and sophomore Reed Sheppard, who has yet to breakout, for Jalen Brunson to run the vacant point guard position.

Ad

As for the Knicks, they are landing Giannis Antetokounmpo for the prize of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and second-round picks. However, it leaves them a massive void at the point of attack without Brunson and not much wiggle room to add a starting caliber PG.

NBA fans scoffed at the trade idea with the following reactions:

Travis @Llamaoftime I think New York would riot if they traded Brunson but this trade would be incredible for us lol. Milwaukee needs to get more in it I think though.

Ad

James Piercey @JamesPiercey11 I feel like this is where Giannis to Knicks just falls flat bc why are they trading for Giannis if they’re losing Brunson They don’t have the assets to get Giannis and have a supporting cast left

Ad

jc carpenter @jc_carpenter That would be a dream scenario for the rockets. I don’t think he’s as much of a hog as people say. Plus the contract is about as team friendly as a max players deal can be lol. I just don’t see the Knicks doing that

Ad

COACH @RocketsCulture An actual trade lopsided in the Rockets favor! The media wants the Rockets to be good now lfg 😆

Ad

clmxvisuals @clmxvisuals Knicks don’t have a pg tho and the Knicks president Leon rose is like Jalens uncle he’s not trading him

Ad

Money_B_Green @MoneyBGreen2 Knicks wouldn't do this; the city would shut MSG down for trading Brunson...that's just how much he means to the organization. He's obviously not better than Giannis and a lineup of KAT, Giannis, OG, Bridges and Deuce is clearing out a whole lotta teams. They just can't...

Ad

Jalen Brunson untouchable in potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, but three other starters available

While it's a no-brainer that Jalen Brunson is untouchable in trade talks, especially for a frontcourt superstar, NBA insider Sam Amick also dished on the "common sense lens" around a potential deal between the Knicks and the Bucks.

Amick reported on Friday that Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby are the three expendable players for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ad

Fullcourtpass @Fullcourtpass Jalen Brunson is “untouchable” in trade talks with the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @sam_amick “In terms of possible players being involved, the common sense lens turns toward Karl-Antony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson” (https://t.co/H4wghPvWw4)

Ad

The Knicks have a solid foundation in place with their current core. Antetokounmpo can run point for brief stretches, but it's not in any team's best interests to leave the entire offense on his shoulders. To make him a plug-and-play prospect, the ideal choice would be to ship frontcourt pieces and pair him with Brunson.

However, Antetokounmpo getting traded to the Knicks remains a long shot. The Bucks would prefer a rebuild over staying competitive with All-Star talent that's not close to Antetokounmpo's level.

Unless they have a drastic shift in their goals and they believe in their chances with a core led by Towns and Anunoby, any deal will remain unlikely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More