"New York would riot": NBA fans scoff at wild trade proposal sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks for Jalen Brunson 

Giannis Antetokounmpo has reignited the trade chatter again after NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Bucks superstar considered a move to the Knicks. It was the only team on his wishlist, but a trade didn't materialize as New York failed to present an acceptable offer despite exclusive talks.
Antetokounmpo's comments from Wednesday only added fuel to the fire. While he committed to the Bucks for now, he admitted that his stance could change six months into the season. While a deal may not be imminent, it has created a fun window for everyone to tap into their NBA GM senses on the trade machines.
NBA writer Andy Bailey suggested a blockbuster three-team proposal on Thursday, which helped the Knicks land Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, it came at the massive expense of Jalen Brunson leaving the Big Apple. Here's the mock trade as suggested by Bailey:
Bucks get:
- Fred VanVleet
- Josh Hart
- Reed Sheppard
- 2028 first-round pick (via Houston)
- 2030 first-round pick (via Houston)
- Four second-round picks (via New York)
Knicks get:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
Rockets get:
- Jalen Brunson
The trade seemingly favored the Houston Rockets, who spent merely a couple of first-rounders, a 31-year-old Fred VanVleet recovering from an ACL injury and sophomore Reed Sheppard, who has yet to breakout, for Jalen Brunson to run the vacant point guard position.
As for the Knicks, they are landing Giannis Antetokounmpo for the prize of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and second-round picks. However, it leaves them a massive void at the point of attack without Brunson and not much wiggle room to add a starting caliber PG.
NBA fans scoffed at the trade idea with the following reactions:
Jalen Brunson untouchable in potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, but three other starters available
While it's a no-brainer that Jalen Brunson is untouchable in trade talks, especially for a frontcourt superstar, NBA insider Sam Amick also dished on the "common sense lens" around a potential deal between the Knicks and the Bucks.
Amick reported on Friday that Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby are the three expendable players for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Knicks have a solid foundation in place with their current core. Antetokounmpo can run point for brief stretches, but it's not in any team's best interests to leave the entire offense on his shoulders. To make him a plug-and-play prospect, the ideal choice would be to ship frontcourt pieces and pair him with Brunson.
However, Antetokounmpo getting traded to the Knicks remains a long shot. The Bucks would prefer a rebuild over staying competitive with All-Star talent that's not close to Antetokounmpo's level.
Unless they have a drastic shift in their goals and they believe in their chances with a core led by Towns and Anunoby, any deal will remain unlikely.
