Newport Beach PD inquiry on Josh Giddey's alleged minor dating scandal: Everything we know so far

The NBA is investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between OKC Thunder rookie Josh Giddey and a minor. Law enforcement authorities have also begun examining the matter, according to a report released on Tuesday.

According to TMZ Sports, the Newport Beach Police Department in California has begun investigating the allegations surrounding Josh Giddey that have surfaced on social media over the past week. The objective is to determine the validity of the claims and assess whether any laws have been violated.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At present, the league is in the process of investigating allegations that the 21-year-old guard was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. These accusations emerged on social media through a post that has since been deleted, suggesting that the girl seen in videos and photos with Giddey was a high school junior.

One aspect that remains unconfirmed is the age of the girl. Notably, the age of consent in Oklahoma is 16, but in California, it is 18. The involvement of the Newport Beach Police Department in examining the matter adds an intriguing element to the investigation.

According to laws on statutory rape in the state of California, if an adult participates in sexual intercourse with a minor who is within a three-year age difference, whether younger or older, the charge will be a misdemeanor, carrying a maximum jail term of one year.

However, if an adult engages in sexual intercourse with a minor who is more than three years younger, the charge can be either a misdemeanor or a felony. The felony charge may result in a maximum jail sentence of 16 months, two years or three years.

Engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16 by an adult aged 21 or older constitutes a felony, and the offender may face imprisonment for a duration of two, three or four years.

According to Gedulin Law, potential defenses against statutory rape charges include mistake of age or if the defendant had a reasonable belief that the minor was above the age of 18, lack of knowledge, or if the defendant was unaware that the minor was under the age of 18, and consent, or if the minor provided consent to the sexual activity and was in close proximity in age to the defendant.

Josh Giddey is available to play against Minnesota on Tuesday night

Josh Giddey is set to play his second game since the allegations surfaced, as he is not listed in the Thunder's injury report for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Giddey started and contributed 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 117-114 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers last week in his first game since the accusations came to light.

Before that game, Josh Giddey chose not to provide any comments on the ongoing investigation.

"I understand the question, obviously, but no, there's no further comment right now,” he said.

Expand Tweet