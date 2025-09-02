"Next Giannis?": Saliou Niang lights up fans’ chatter by saving Italy’s blushes with stunning double-double against Spain in EuroBasket thriller

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Saliou Niang was one of the hottest topics in the basketball community on Tuesday. The Senegalese-Italian swingman helped Italy defeat Spain, 67-63. Niang appeared in just 15 minutes of action but still had a huge double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.Niang came off the bench and had a productive game for his national team. The No. 58 pick of the 2025 NBA draft made noise, making the most of the chances given to him. He was one of only three players who scored at least 10 points.Following his performance, fans shared their thoughts on the 21-year-old prospect on X. Here are some of what the fans said about Niang.&quot;Remember the name: Saliou Niang was the 58TH PICK in the 2025 Draft by the Cavs.&quot; a fan said, comparing him to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. &quot;The Italian gem is only 21 and already leading Italy with 9.7 PPG and 4.3 RPG. Today, he had 10 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK to BEAT Spain. Is he the next Giannis?&quot;SURE_FIRE_BETS 🍀 @LinesniRyanRemsLINKSaliou Niang is amazing!! He got the hunger like Giannis&quot;Saliou Niang is pure ENERGY,&quot; another fan commented about Niang's hunger.&quot;Niang’s dominating EuroBasket! Is he Italy’s MVP? 🇮🇹🏀 Spill the tea!&quot; one fan said.Other fans have started to see Niang's potential.&quot;kid looks special, 58th pick by Cleveland will be stashed in Italy with Virtus (EuroLeague) next season,&quot; someone commented.wonzo🧀 @WonzoTVLINK🇮🇹 Saliou Niang kid looks special, 58th pick by Cleveland will be stashed in Italy with Virtus (EuroLeague) next season Flys around as a defender, active on the glass, strong play finisher with good feel. Just a winning player Cavs got a steal in 2/3 years&quot;Cleveland Cavaliers hit the jackpot with Saliou Niang. He was selected with the 58th pick in the 2nd round of the 2025 NBA Draft,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Since it's summer, let's give a future gem prospect. Niang (Italian) 58th pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers this year. Playing Eurobasket, great hoops, athleticism and talent. If you didn't know now you know,&quot; one fan pointed out.Italian star speaks on Saliou Niang's performanceSaliou Niang proved that he can be one of the best players for the national team. He has the raw athleticism that allows him to move freely on the court, paired with the hunger and willingness to do most of the things on the court. This allowed him to be the star in their game against Spain.Following that, Italian star Danilo Gallinari was asked about the young prospect. The NBA veteran gave his thoughts on Niang, and he spoke highly of the Cavaliers player.“It’s my first time spending time in practice and with him,” Gallinari said. “Just to see him from day one of the training camp, to see him now, and to see him at the beginning of last season and the way he finished, it’s amazing.“Honestly, when you get to my age and my point in my career, It’s great to see these young players developing. I'm glad I'm part of this process. I talk to him every day. We spent a lot of time together.”Gallinari said that Niang's defensive timing and offensive rebound timing are what impress him the most. He also mentioned that the young star is very mature.