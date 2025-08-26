"Next Jokic": Lakers fans frustrated after franchise signs 7-foot center as training camp nears 

The LA Lakers have broadened their roster after acquiring a new center for their team. According to sources, LA signed seven-foot center Kylor Kelley, though the franchise hasn't confirmed what his contract is. However, some sources assume that Kelley is likely on an Exhibit 10 contract.

Kelley previously played for the New Orleans Pelicans, where he signed to a 10-day contract. Prior to his short stint with the Pelicans, Kelley was signed to a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks, where he was waived after playing only eight games. Kelley played a total of 11 games last season.

Fans on social media, however, weren't too pleased with the Lakers' recent signing. Some hoped for a better acquisition, while others wanted to see another superstar player next to the likes of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

Here's what some fans said on X/Twitter:

LeBron__legacy 👑 🐐 @LeBron__legacy @Trevor_Lane Next jokic

Nico Central @LetNicoCook @Trevor_Lane There’s no fucking way 😭😭😭he’s literally a meme at mavs bro

Vex @IAHADKA @Trevor_Lane Explain this in making sense terms

zengreenyoda @zengreenyoda @Trevor_Lane Who is this ?

SkyGuy @MeGongaga__ @Trevor_Lane No body cares

Forever Laker24 @Forever_Laker24 @Trevor_Lane Gotta be training camp deal

While some fans were bummed out with LA's most recent signing, Kelley's presence should fully reinforce the team's paint. The Purple and Gold already have bigs like Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes on their roster. Kelley will likely serve as a backup in case either Ayton or Hayes gets hurt next season.

Lakers refuse to trade LeBron James

One of the biggest questions in the NBA right now is what the future holds for LeBron James now that he's in the twilight years of his career. James has teased retirement on several occasions, but it's slowly becoming a reality. Despite retirement rumors, it seems that teams are still interested in acquiring "The King" on their roster in hopes of squeezing one more championship run from him.

One team in question is the Golden State Warriors. According to multiple sources, the Warriors have reached out to the LA Lakers on multiple instances over the summer. Golden State particularly wanted to trade for James in exchange for Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga.

However, despite the rumored turmoil behind the scenes between LeBron and the LA Lakers' management, the organization has no interest in letting go of its locker room leader.

Ever since LeBron James and Steph Curry teamed up in the 2024 Paris Olympics, fans have fallen in love with the idea of having both NBA greats playing together. Curry and James are good friends off the court, which made their chemistry more unbreakable. With that in mind, both superstars expressed interest in maybe playing together as teammates in the league.

Do you think LeBron James should team up with Curry and the Warriors? Can he win a championship in LA with Doncic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

