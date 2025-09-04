  • home icon
  "'Next LeBron' retiring before LeBron James" - Fans stunned as Ben Simmons mulls retirement following years of injury struggles

"'Next LeBron' retiring before LeBron James" - Fans stunned as Ben Simmons mulls retirement following years of injury struggles

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 04, 2025 05:44 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
"'Next LeBron' retiring before LeBron James" - Fans stunned as Ben Simmons mulls retirement following years of injury struggles. [photo: Imagn]

Ben Simmons, often dubbed the next LeBron James, is reportedly considering retirement. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post wrote that two teams are interested in Simmons, who might not want to continue playing. The 29-year-old Australian, who entered the NBA in 2016, could hang up his jersey before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Fans promptly reacted to the report:

“‘Next LeBron’ retiring before LeBron.”

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

One fan reacted:

After a standout one-and-done season at LSU, Ben Simmons invited LeBron James comparisons. Like the four-time MVP, the 6-foot-10 point-forward ran the Tigers’ offense and locked up opponents on defense. The Philadelphia 76ers, who had the No. 1 pick in 2016, made Simmons the No. 1 pick.

Simmons sat out his first season because of a foot injury before bagging the NBA Rookie of the Year award in his first healthy season. As the 76ers’ point guard, he earned three straight All-Star selections and two All-NBA Defensive Team honors.

Ben Simmons’ fall started in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. Philly, the No. 1 seed, could not hold off the Trae Young-led Hawks. The late fourth-quarter play where Simmons passed up a dunk against the 6-foot Young has arguably become the former star’s defining moment in the NBA.

Back and knee injuries and mental health issues have since hounded Simmons. Over the last three seasons, he has played 57 games, averaging 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals per outing. The Brooklyn Nets waived him in February before the LA Clippers signed him to an end-of-season contract.

LeBron James will play his 23rd season in the NBA starting in October, while Ben Simmons could retire after his eighth.

New York Knicks reportedly interested in Ben Simmons

The New York Knicks returned to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years last season. Despite playing as the favorites, the third-seeded Knicks lost in six games to the fourth-ranked Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks added Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson in the offseason, but could still be tinkering with the roster. Stefan Bondy reported on Wednesday about the Knicks’ other options to add depth to the lineup:

“[Simmons] is an option for the Knicks because of his upside as an elite defender and athlete to fill their backup point guard spot, a league source said.”

Bondy added that another team had shown interest, but all would depend on what Ben Simmons wants to do. The No. 1 pick of the 2016 NBA draft could call it a career.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
