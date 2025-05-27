"Next Rainbow Man of the NBA": Fans react as Chris Paul reportedly on trade block again to make room for Dylan Harper

Shortly after the San Antonio Spurs secured the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft lottery, speculation began about who the franchise might target. Reports now suggest the Spurs are placing veteran guard Chris Paul on the trading block, making it evident that the team intends draft Dylan Harper, the projected second pick.

But as the news floated on social media, users could only focus on the fact that Paul could be traded yet again. Paul's potential new team would make it the seventh in the a span of 10 years – which led to users mocking the star.

“CP3 gonna be the next Rainbow Man of the NBA,” a fan compared CP3 to the final years of Shaquille O'Neal's career.

. @@MRBLEUFACE If I was CP3 I’d retire lol.. he basically gets traded to teams as a ‘temporary place holder’ til they figure out the next move 🤣🤣🤣

Michael_Mos @Michael_Mos Go to Olympiakos

PODRICK🇺🇲 @Bitoz_Nyangema Time to retire bro. Retire young,retire Rich. It has been written no ring for you.

KenGriffeyJr HOF Player/Person @CostaRicanSurf It’s now time for Chris Paul to get into coaching. He’d be really good at that. But his days as a difference making player are gone. It’s time for Chris Paul to retire.

august @3isthenew1 it's time to join a heavy contender. he doesn't have much time left. knicks, twolves, nuggets could use his services. even the bucks or magic.

The Spurs already have a solid group of guards on their roster, including De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Jordan McLaughlin. Paul’s one-year tenure with the team was widely seen as a success, fulfilling his role to primarily be a mentor to the young players.

However, the Spurs are now targeting to select Harper. With limited space in the backcourt, the franchise could look to make room to prioritize for the future.

Portland Trail Blazers are keen on acquiring Chris Paul

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Portland Trail Blazers have shown interest in acquiring veteran guard Chris Paul if the San Antonio Spurs decide to move on from him. The Blazers reportedly view the 40-year-old as a potential mentor, particularly for Scoot Henderson.

“Portland GM Joe Cronin has suggested he likes the roster as currently constructed, though those around the league have said the Blazers would like to add a veteran guard to mentor Scoot Henderson,” Amico wrote.

Henderson has been a crucial piece in Portland’s rotation but has yet to show sparks of playing at an All-Star level. Over his first two NBA seasons, he has averaged 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists. It seems as though the front office is hoping that the presence of Paul could elevate his game.

Chris Paul, meanwhile, averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists in his 20th season in the league. The 39-year-old veteran started all 82 games for the Spurs.

