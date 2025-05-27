  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "Next Rainbow Man of the NBA": Fans react as Chris Paul reportedly on trade block again to make room for Dylan Harper

"Next Rainbow Man of the NBA": Fans react as Chris Paul reportedly on trade block again to make room for Dylan Harper

By Advait Jajodia
Modified May 27, 2025 18:21 GMT
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn

Shortly after the San Antonio Spurs secured the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft lottery, speculation began about who the franchise might target. Reports now suggest the Spurs are placing veteran guard Chris Paul on the trading block, making it evident that the team intends draft Dylan Harper, the projected second pick.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But as the news floated on social media, users could only focus on the fact that Paul could be traded yet again. Paul's potential new team would make it the seventh in the a span of 10 years – which led to users mocking the star.

“CP3 gonna be the next Rainbow Man of the NBA,” a fan compared CP3 to the final years of Shaquille O'Neal's career.
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Spurs already have a solid group of guards on their roster, including De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Jordan McLaughlin. Paul’s one-year tenure with the team was widely seen as a success, fulfilling his role to primarily be a mentor to the young players.

However, the Spurs are now targeting to select Harper. With limited space in the backcourt, the franchise could look to make room to prioritize for the future.

Ad

Portland Trail Blazers are keen on acquiring Chris Paul

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Portland Trail Blazers have shown interest in acquiring veteran guard Chris Paul if the San Antonio Spurs decide to move on from him. The Blazers reportedly view the 40-year-old as a potential mentor, particularly for Scoot Henderson.

“Portland GM Joe Cronin has suggested he likes the roster as currently constructed, though those around the league have said the Blazers would like to add a veteran guard to mentor Scoot Henderson,” Amico wrote.
Ad
Ad

Henderson has been a crucial piece in Portland’s rotation but has yet to show sparks of playing at an All-Star level. Over his first two NBA seasons, he has averaged 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists. It seems as though the front office is hoping that the presence of Paul could elevate his game.

Chris Paul, meanwhile, averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists in his 20th season in the league. The 39-year-old veteran started all 82 games for the Spurs.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications