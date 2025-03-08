NFL legend lauds Nikola Jokic but picks his rival in bold MVP verdict

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic produced one of the most astonishing stat lines on Friday night, becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game. The remarkable outing will be talked about for decades, but may not be enough for Jokic to secure the coveted MVP crown.

Jokic is a three-time MVP winner, taking home the award in 2021, 2022 and 2024. He is in the midst of arguably the greatest season of his career, averaging a triple-double (28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.6 assist per game). However, Jokic is not the favorite to take home his fourth MVP trophy this season.

Many experts and analysts have OKC Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the front runner for the MVP. Former NFL legend Shannon Sharpe is one of the high-profile media figure who snubbed Jokic to go with Gilgeous-Alexander.

"Shai should and will win MVP, but Jokic is simple UNBELIEVABLE. 31-21-22 #SunsNuggets," Sharpe wrote on X following Jokic's incredible performance.

Despite nearly a quarter of the NBA regular season remaining, Sharpe seems confident that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has done enough to warrant his first-ever MVP title.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been outstanding over the last few months. The 26-year-old Toronto native has been a scoring machine over the 2024-25 campaign, leading the NBA with 32.8 points per game. He ranks second in the league in steals with 1.8 per game and 14th in assists with 6.2.

Gilgeous-Alexander has also been instrumental in leading his team to a 52-11 record, currently the best record in the Western Conference.

With 19 games still remaining in the Nuggets season, it will be interesting to see if Jokic can leave his mark, and possibly change some voters' minds in the coming month.

Nikola Jokic records 29th triple-double of the season in stunning fashion

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic gets ready to drive to the basket against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Nikola Jokic's display against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night made headline across the world of sport.

The Serbian big man achieved what no player in the history of the NBA has every done, finishing with 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists to become the first-ever player to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game.

Led by Jokic's dominant performance, the Nuggets defeated the Suns 149-141 to record their 41st win of the season.

Friday's triple-double was Nikola Jokic's 29th of the season, an incredible feat considering he has played in just 57 games so far. Jokic ranks third all-time in triple-doubles with 159 over his career. Only Oscar Robertson (181) and Russell Westbrook (202) are ahead of him in the category.

