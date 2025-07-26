  • home icon
  • “Ni**a called me in like he my pops”: LaMelo Ball can’t resist witty response after helping out brother's venture in $7.3 billion industry

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 26, 2025 12:17 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn

In recent years, LaMelo Ball has seen more action on the hardcourt than his older brother Lonzo. Though their careers have taken different trajectories, the siblings remain extremely close off the court, as demonstrated by a recent assist dished by the Charlotte Hornets star.

As seen in a clip posted on Instagram, LaMelo will be making an appearance on "What an Experience," a podcast co-hosted by Lonzo and their other sibling LiAngelo. With their reputed personalities, it was hardly a surprise that the Ball brothers entered the podcast business, which has since grown into a $7.3 billion global industry as per Bloomberg.

Lonzo Ball calls out to LaMelo Ball in a snippet from the "What an Experience" podcast. Credit: What an Experience podcast/IG

In the comments section of this clip, LaMelo joked about the way Lonzo called him to enter the set of "What an Experience."

"n**ga called me in like he my pops," LaMelo wrote in his comment.
LaMelo Ball jokes about Lonzo Ball asking him to enter the "What an Experience" podcast. Credit: What an Experience podcast/IG

Since the "What an Experience" podcast debuted in May 2024, LaMelo has only ever come up as a conversation topic rather than as an official guest. During one episode in the early goings of the 2024-25 NBA season, Lonzo and his co-hosts got into a discussion about LaMelo making an early MVP case.

Though all three Ball brothers won individual and team accolades in their high school days, they have taken vastly different routes in their professional careers. Lonzo, who entered the NBA in 2017, made the All-Rookie Second Team but went on to miss huge chunks of games over the next eight years (including two full seasons due to knee issues).

LiAngelo, who went undrafted in 2018, has transitioned into a hip hop career after going viral with his hit song "Tweaker." As for LaMelo, the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, he won Rookie of the Year in 2021 and made the All-Star team in 2022.

"He's a funny guy": Hornets rookie describes LaMelo Ball after initial interactions in offseason

In the upcoming NBA season, LaMelo will get to play with another lottery pick in Kon Knueppel. Speaking with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Knueppel described his first impressions of the former All-Star guard.

"He's a funny guy," Knueppel said of LaMelo. "He's a good dude. I'm looking forward to having more conversations."
The youngest Ball brother will have more interactions with Knueppel as the Hornets ramp up their preparations for the 2025-26 season.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

