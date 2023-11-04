"Ni**a's 200-feet tall": Rapper Cam'ron raves about Victor Wembanyama-bolstered Spurs frustrating contenders

Victor Wembanyama has taken the NBA by storm after just five regular season games. Following the San Antonio Spurs' second meeting with the Phoenix Suns, Wembanyama had already cemented his place in NBA history alongside greats like Shaquille O'Neal. With his unique blend of athleticism and size, Wembanyama can dominate the league like no other.

Through his first five regular season games, Wembanyama became the first player since Shaq in 1992 to have 85+ points, 35+ rebounds and 10+ blocks. During that time, Wembanyama has fueled the Spurs to a 3-2 record that sees them in seventh place in the West.

On the heels of Victor Wembanyama receiving praise this week from commissioner Adam Silver and former MVP Kevin Durant, Cam'ron sang his praises.

Speaking on an episode of his popular "It Is What It Is" show, the rapper spoke about the unique challenges of competing against a player of Wembanyama's size.

"You see these Champions and former MVPs frustrated playing them (the Spurs). It's a little frustrating because, at the same time, it's like what you want me to do, the ni**a's two hundred feet tall."

Victor Wembanyama's rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs

While Victor Wembanyama struggled in his preseason debut, it has taken him little time to find his rhythm during the regular season.

He is averaging 20.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and a whopping 2.2 blocks per game. This week, Wembanyama and the Spurs picked up back-to-back wins against the Phoenix Suns, with the French star completely dominating late-game in their second meeting.

The performance from Victor Wembanyama earned him plenty of praise from Kevin Durant, who explained that we have never seen anyone like the French star before. With a unique style of play that is completely his own, Wembanyama can impact all aspects of winning.

His play also earned him praise from commissioner Adam Silver, who spoke on "Good Morning America" heading into the weekend. Despite not wanting to put pressure on the young star, Silver believes he has what it takes to be one of the greats.

At the time of publication, Wembanyama is an overwhelming favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award across all major sportsbooks. Although Chet Holmgren sits just behind him in second place, Victor Wembanyama has a commanding lead on the odds.

With the weekend underway, Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for a Sunday afternoon clash with the Toronto Raptors. As they look to extend their 3-2 record, their path to playoffs will only get harder with James Harden's addition to the Western Conference.