“Ni**a thinks he Lebron LMAOO”, “Damn I thought he was a lock for the knicks” - Fans post rib-tickling reactions to Udonis Haslem announcing his return to Miami Heat to play his 20th season

Miami Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem recently announced his decision to return to play in his 20th NBA season.

Haslem hasn't been much of a contributor on the floor over the last seven seasons. He has played just 95 games and averaged roughly seven minutes per contest during that stretch.

However, Haslem has been a vocal presence in the Heat locker room. The 42-year-old has resonated with the 'Heat culture,' having spent his entire career with the franchise where he won three NBA championships.

Haslem has been a solid mentor for veteran players, helping them become better leaders and instilling a winning culture in the team.

Not many teams have figures who can nurture a leadership group and ensure veterans perform their roles to perfection like Haslem in their ranks. The work done by players like him is often undervalued as their job is behind the scenes but crucial for success.

On the flipside, however, the Miami Heat will have to give up a roster spot for another year.

Several fans assumed Haslem would finally call time on his career due to the Heat's lack of championship success over the last eight years. But with that not being the case, they didn't hesitate to offer hilarious reactions to the veteran announcing his return to the Heat for his 20th season.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Ni**a thinks he Lebron LMAOO"

Another fan added:

"damn I thought he was a lock for the knicks"

Here are some more reactions:

We’re in a PANDERdemic @DoBeFuginWiddat Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat and return for the 20th season of his NBA career. Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat and return for the 20th season of his NBA career. Not trying to give up those free court side seats twitter.com/shamscharania/… Not trying to give up those free court side seats twitter.com/shamscharania/… https://t.co/Zz2ELZhlVf

russbengtson.eesh @russbengtson Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat and return for the 20th season of his NBA career. Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat and return for the 20th season of his NBA career. damn I thought he was a lock for the knicks twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… damn I thought he was a lock for the knicks twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Marlon Rhodeman @marlon_rhodeman Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat and return for the 20th season of his NBA career. Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat and return for the 20th season of his NBA career. Man, where can I find a job that pays me millions to fucking do absolutely NOTHING?! 🤬 twitter.com/shamscharania/… Man, where can I find a job that pays me millions to fucking do absolutely NOTHING?! 🤬 twitter.com/shamscharania/… https://t.co/3OjNuAQeBR

kalid 🍇 @kingkaIid @ShamsCharania bro made a whole announcement just to be a cheerleader @ShamsCharania bro made a whole announcement just to be a cheerleader 😭

alextokounmpo ➐ @GiannisLamar_ @ShamsCharania Jimmy Butler after Udonis Haslem takes up a roster spot for yet another season: @ShamsCharania Jimmy Butler after Udonis Haslem takes up a roster spot for yet another season: https://t.co/WzxiSclBBh

Miami Heat yet to make a marquee signing this offseason

The Miami Heat have had a quiet offseason thus far.

The four-time NBA champions haven't made any significant additions this summer and have also lost PJ Tucker in free agency. Tucker notably signed with their direct rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat have been linked to big-name players like Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, John Collins, Collins Sexton and LaMarcus Aldridge. Adding Durant or Mitchell could instantly make them the offseason winners. However, the lack of assets at their disposal makes their case to add one of these two players weak.

Consequently, the Heat may have to turn their attention to comparatively cheaper options like Sexton, Collins and Aldridge. They were one shot away from making the NBA Finals last season, but will struggle to repeat that if they don't bolster their depth.

The other Eastern Conference heavyweights have largely been active in free agency and the trade market. This could also hamper Miami's chances of recording a successful postseason run if they don't make a few shrewd additions.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra