"Nicest person ever. W mans": NBA fans hail Boban Marjanovic as national treasure after getting 20,000 people free chicken

Boban Marjanovic endeared himself to fans once again. During the Houston Rockets' season-ending victory over the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, the towering center graciously bestowed upon fans a rare yet cherished parting gift: complimentary chicken.

In a deliberate act of generosity, Boban intentionally missed a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter, paving the way for the customary in-game promotion to take effect. The Clippers' tradition dictates that all attendees receive a free Chick-fil-A sandwich if an opposing player fails to convert two consecutive free throws in the game's final quarter.

With full awareness of the promotion, Marjanovic made his intentions clear to the crowd of 20,000 people, even joining in their jubilation once he missed the second free throw.

NBA fans took to 'X' to rave about his generosity and showered him with kind words, with one fan notably saying:

"This man is one of the nicest person ever. W mans"

Another fan sarcastically wrote that his gesture should put him ahead of Jayson Tatum in the MVP rankings.

@lonerbucky pointed out that he was 'real' for deliberately missing a shot to cheer the crowd in a non-consequence game.

"He real asf"

@scholaranthony and @DaoTrung1986 added that he did a good job.

"Don’t ever doubt it , this guy is very good"

"Amazing good job"

@BanaRathore3 doted how fans have yet another reason to love him.

"People love him"

Sunday marked the final day of NBA regular-season action and the heartwarming moment provided Clippers fans with a memorable conclusion to the regular season.

Boban Marjanovic and Houston Rockets finish the game strong against LA Clippers

Houston held onto their lead in the fourth quarter and emerged victorious with a score of 116-105. The LA Clippers opted to rest its key players, including Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Additionally, Kawhi Leonard sat out yet another game, having missed eight games due to injury.

Boban will forever hold a special place in the hearts of fans. The Serbian center had a stint with the Clippers from 2018 to 2019, endearing himself to the crowd during his time there. His NBA journey has seen him don the jerseys of six different teams.

Despite the Rockets narrowly missing out on the play-in tournament, finishing 11th in the Western Conference, Marjanovic remained a winner in the eyes of both Rockets and Clippers supporters alike.