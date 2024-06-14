Nick Kyrgios picks 2008 Celtics over current stars despite 15-2 record in playoffs

In today's edition of Run It Back on FanDuel, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios sided with the 2008 Boston Celtics when asked who would win in a hypothetical series against this year's roster.

After praising Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for their contributions in the postseason, Kyrgios picked the team from 2008 despite the notable record posted by this year's squad—they lost only two games in the first two rounds of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"That team was like, they were defensively different (in 2008). But I think this team, they have no weakness. Offensively, when they move the ball, they keep scoring in any sort of way and defensively they've been incredible. I don't think the Mavericks haven't even touched 100 [points] this series. The way they win this series is purely on the defensive end," Kyrgios said.

He added:

"If this team went up against that team... I don't know. I think those old guys might get it."

The 2008 Celtics, featuring Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen, were the last to win a championship for this franchise and fans like Kyrgios remember them in a special way. Then again, after a 16-year drought, tonight's game presents a big opportunity for the team to clinch its 18th NBA championship.

Nick Kyrgios claps back at Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown critics

During Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals, Nick Kyrgios was very active on social media, sending messages about the game and even targeting Tatum and Brown's doubters.

"Your apology should be as loud as your disrespect was," Kyrgios captioned one story on Wednesday.

"Stop playing with us... Can't handle the West... Blah blah blah... Take that 60 pieces @jayatum0 (Jayson Tatum) and @fchwpo (Jaylen Brown) gave ya," he captioned the other.

He dedicated a post to the Celtics yesterday, hyping them up ahead of Game 4 on Friday.

Despite all the negative things said about their opponents during this playoff run, the Celtics have played every single series at a high level.