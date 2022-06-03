“I don’t love the Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson dynamic” - Nick Wright believes Jordan Poole is a potential x-factor for the Warriors, says Poole wanting ‘Jordan Poole time’ is a potential worry

The emergence of Jordan Poole is one of the many reasons why the Golden State Warriors find themselves back in the NBA Finals. After playing in the G-League last year, the former first-round pick burst onto the scene as one of the league's most promising young talents.

In the regular season, Jordan Poole averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. He has maintained this scoring output in the postseason, and doing so while shooting 53.1% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Jordan Poole shot it from The Bay! Jordan Poole shot it from The Bay! https://t.co/u8JUNxTTb3

When discussing the finals, FS1's Nick Wright picked Poole as someone who could be an X-factor for the Warriors. Though he did not pick him in the traditional sense. Wright worries that Poole might be overconfident heading into their matchup with the Celtics and it could hurt them.

"That would be the worst thing that could happen to the warriors if Jordan Poole is like this is my turn... I think they can overcome that and I think they can hide him on defence but if Jordan Poole every time he comes in the game is like it's 'Jordan Poole time' that would worry me for them so he's a potential x factor."

Should the Warriors be worried about an over-confident Jordan Poole in the NBA Finals?

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 5

Wright makes a valid argument in his segment, but it seems doubtful that this is something that will be a cause for concern as they gear up to face Boston. The main reason why they have been so successful for nearly a decade is because of the culture they have built.

When looking at the Golden State Warriors, everyone knows what their role is and what they need to do to help the team win. Even with Poole producing the way he has, their system does not allow for people to step out of line. Also, as the vocal leader of the team, Draymond Green would quickly interject if something like this were to start happening.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Jordan Poole's most ridiculous shots & passes in Games 1 & 2 Jordan Poole's most ridiculous shots & passes in Games 1 & 2 🔥https://t.co/DH9QxERQny

Poole should be an X-factor for Golden State, but for positive reasons. The Celtics' defense is going to be fully focused on slowing down Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. If Poole is able to make them pay with his scoring, it could shift the series in their favor. As one of the Warriors' top scorers all year, they will be relying on him to provide a punch on the offensive end.

Given the way the team operates, it would be shocking for Poole to change things up on the game's biggest stage.

