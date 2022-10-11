"This was a lunge and it absolutely could have broken his eye socket, broken his jaw" - Nick Wright believes Steve Kerr and Bob Meyers might be "fed up" with Draymond Green

Draymond Green's altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole has been the topic of discussion in NBA circles. 'First Things First' host Nick Wright recently shared his thoughts on the Green/Poole altercation. He also touched on how Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers may view the situation.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

tmz.com/videos/2022-10… TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice tmz.com/videos/2022-10… https://t.co/k02BGsBo8G

Speaking on his podcast, What's Wright? With Nick Wright, the NBA analyst shared what he expected before the video was leaked:

"Everything about the video was worse than I thought it was going to be. I thought it was going to be [them] jawing at each other, kind of face to face, someone pushes someone."

He continued by sharing his thoughts on the video:

"This was a lunge and it absolutely could have broken his eye socket, broken his jaw. Draymond's a much bigger guy, a much stronger guy, so the punch was wild. The fact that it seemed to arise out of nothing."

"It's not like Jordan Poole said something. We don't have the audio. But given everyone's reaction pre-punch, it's not like he said something where people were like 'oh, no'. Nobody's even paying attention."

Wright added:

"I believe Draymond's sincere [in his apology], but I also believe that Steve Kerr and Bob Meyers are fed up with this."

Wright thinks the incident will impact Draymond Green's ability to receive a contract extension. He also believes that Green will be blamed if the Warriors' season goes downhill.

Watch Nick Wright's comments on Draymond Green below (starting at the 38:08 mark):

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole both eligible for contract extensions

Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole shocked NBA fans. After the initial shock, many pointed out that both Green and Poole are both eligible for contract extensions. This could be a cause of tension between the two.

The Golden State Warriors have shown a willingness to pay into the luxury tax to keep their core together. General manager Bob Meyers recently said that he will do whatever he can to ensure that Green stays with the Warriors.

Speaking with Sirius XM, Myers stated:

"I'll do everything I can to make that happen. He's so important to what I believe is our past, our present, our future."

It remains to be seen if Green, Poole, and the Warriors will be able to put the situation behind him. Both players are essential to the Warriors' title chances. The organization would like to extend both beyond this season.

Watch Bob Meyers' full comments on Draymond Green below:

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Warriors GM Bob Myers tells



Hear the

siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewWarr… "I'll do everything I can to try to make that happen."Warriors GM Bob Myers tells @TheFrankIsola @Scalabrine that he hopes Draymond Green will spend the next few years with the WarriorsHear the @warriors Season Preview NOW "I'll do everything I can to try to make that happen." Warriors GM Bob Myers tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine that he hopes Draymond Green will spend the next few years with the Warriors Hear the @warriors Season Preview NOW🔊siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewWarr… https://t.co/E03tw5pj45

Poll : 0 votes