“Do you think LeBron gives a damn about a 2027 first-round pick?” - Nick Wright on the LA Lakers’ inactivity at the trade deadline

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright came out in defense of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on the latest episode of First Things First. James has been heavily scrutinized for his influence over the team's personnel decisions.

Many claim that he requested the team's acquisition of Russell Westbrook last offseason. Westbrook has been a poor fit for the roster so far, leading to criticism of James' decision-making.

Wright, however, came out in support of James. He said the four-time MVP isn't entirely responsible for the organization's failed offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. Here's what Wright said regarding this:

"I never want to hear again from anyone on Twitter or anyone on this show (First Things First), most notably you (Kevin Wildes) that 'Oh, the only reason Russ is there, is because LeBron made them do it."

Nick Wright followed up the statement by mentioning how the team refused to trade the team's 2027 first-round pick. Some rumored the pick could have potentially been used to acquire John Wall and Eric Gordon in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

"You think LeBron gives a damn about a 2027 first-round pick?" Wright directed this question to Kevin Wildes." Not unless they are gonna use it on Bronny. The idea that LeBron's in charge of everything, but at the deadline, Windy (Brian Windhorst) reported that they (Lakers) could've gotten Wall and Gordon, they had a deal done, except, Houston insisted on them including the pick, and the Lakers wouldn't."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I never want to hear again that the only reason Russ is there is bc LeBron made them do it. ... Do you think LeBron cares about a 2027 pick? Don't tell me LeBron's running the show. This is the Lakers burning the boats, this is all they've got so make it work." — @getnickwright "I never want to hear again that the only reason Russ is there is bc LeBron made them do it. ... Do you think LeBron cares about a 2027 pick? Don't tell me LeBron's running the show. This is the Lakers burning the boats, this is all they've got so make it work." — @getnickwright https://t.co/TDNeMlrfxv

Can LeBron James and the Lakers turn things around?

The Lakers did not make any moves on trade deadline day, despite their struggles this season. They are 26-30 as of now, seeded ninth in the Western Conference.

They did not have enticing assets to offer, though, which could explain their inactivity. Reports suggest they will likely be active in the upcoming buyout market for now.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "The work was put in, we all worked hard but we ended up standing pat." Rob Pelinka with @LakersReporter on the #Lakers deciding not to make a move before today's trade deadline. "The work was put in, we all worked hard but we ended up standing pat." Rob Pelinka with @LakersReporter on the #Lakers deciding not to make a move before today's trade deadline. https://t.co/dtKApdGGET

LeBron James may be actively involved as GM Rob Pelinka and coach Frank Vogel work to find the right pieces to fill out their roster. A couple of key additions could potentially lead to significant improvement for a team with only 25 regular-season games remaining.

The team has struggled on the defensive end. They could look to bring in a backup big, such as Robin Lopez, should he become available. They would also benefit from acquiring a wing defender, who can offer a scoring punch, such as Gary Harris.

It will be interesting to see who they end up acquiring in hopes of reviving their season and making a push for a deep playoff run.

