"That is a trade I think both teams have an 'All hands on deck' meeting for" - Nick Wright proposes a blockbuster trade between the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright had an interesting idea for a trade between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers. With recent news surrounding Kyrie Irving and the Nets gathering traction on social media, Wright proposed a way to assuage the situation.

While referring to a trade proposal by Colin Cowherd where the Nets and Lakers swap Irving and Anthony Davis straight up, Wright restructured it, saying:

"I don't think that works. I don't think if you're the LA Lakers, you can trade Anthony Davis for Kyrie Irving. So I said to Colin, 'the Nets would have to give up more.' So I was like, 'What is the more?' Then I said, 'Wait. What about the biggest, most blockbuster NBA trade ever?'"

Wright suggested that both teams have a six-hour meeting to weigh out the pros and cons before getting to the point. He suggested a trade to send Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to the Nets in exchange for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

He justified the trade by saying:

"If you're the Lakers, Ben Simmons can play center. LeBron and Kyrie are reunited. If you're the Nets and you want to see if it can work with Russ, if there's any team that has enough shooting, it's the team that has Seth, Joe Harris, Patty Mills and Kevin Durant.

"And if it doesn't work, you buy him out midway through the year or just let the contract expire.

"That is a trade that I think both teams have an 'All hands on deck' meeting for. Our second and third best player for your second and third best player. Let's see if we can shake the snow globe because, as presently constituted, both teams need to shake the damn snow globe."

While Nick Wright's suggestion is indeed a "blockbuster" trade, it raises a lot of questions regarding functionality. Chris Broussard called it a "my problem for your problem" trade, but seemed interested in the idea too.

But would such a trade be beneficial for both franchises?

Could Nick Wright's trade proposal work mutually for the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers?

LeBron James goes up for a dunk against the Brooklyn Nets.

While the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers experienced different struggles, the 2021-22 season was cruel to both. Having fallen short of expectations, both teams have major adjustments in store.

Nick Wright's suggestion does come out of left field, but it is certainly an interesting idea to play with. A direct swap between the second and third-best players from both teams is a tantalizing concept.

Both teams will be offloading rather troublesome pieces to ensure greater success. With the LA Lakers, this is Anthony Davis' injury-prone nature and Russell Westbrook's poor fit. For the Brooklyn Nets, it's Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons' mercurial state.

However, the trade has more drawbacks. While reunions are usually poignant occasions, the reunions in question are anything but. This practically paves the way for toxic locker rooms and recipes for disaster.

So while the trade has all the charm to draw the attention of fans and media, its functionality is practically null.

