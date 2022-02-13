"LeBron is going to score more points in the NBA than anyone ever has" - Nick Wright "sad" over no one hyping LeBron James' record

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are on the road tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers have lost their last two games and look to secure a win tonight as they struggle to return to winning ways.

This is James' fourth game back from an injury that saw him miss 5 games. The Lakers have gone 1-2 since his return.

James has averaged 29.1 points per game this season and could challenge for the 2022 scoring title. A feat he is seemingly pulling off with ease despite being 37 years of age and playing in his 19th season.

The 4-time NBA champion could break a scoring record tonight. He is only 19 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for most points in the regular season and playoffs combined in NBA history.

Fox Sports reporter Nick Wright has expressed his disappointment in the lack of fanfare surrounding the legendary achievement. His comments are shown below.

"The NBA did a multi week celebration in anticipation of Steph breaking the all time 3pt record. LeBron is going to score more points in the NBA than anyone ever has later tonight & nobody has even noticed. Sad!"

LeBron James looks to break the NBA record for most points in regular season and playoffs combined tonight

LeBron James #6 dribbles against Justise Winslow #26.

The Golden State Warriors host the Lakers at the Chase Center for their 31st home game of the season. With 56 games played, the Lakers have only secured 26 wins, a 46.4 win-loss percentage.

Only 19 points shy of the record, LeBron James looks likely to meet and surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 44,149 points scored. It should be noted that this statistic includes both regular season and playoff point totals.

James has scored 25+ points per game in his last 21 appearances for the Lakers. This leads many to believe he will most likely eclipse the 19 point mark tonight against the Warriors.

By the end of the game, he will potentially be the record holder for most points scored in the regular season and playoffs combined in NBA history.

