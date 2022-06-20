"It didn't exactly go swimmingly for Kevin Durant" - Nick Wright sounds off on Nets superstar's legacy, believes "these playoffs went as badly as they could've gone for him"

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated winning the NBA title, Kevin Durant took a massive hit to his legacy. Nick Wright had a lot to say as he specifically examined the matter in his segment.

After a first-round sweep in this year's playoffs, Durant took a massive hit to his reputation and legacy. With the additional aspect of Golden State winning without him, the narrative only gained more attention.

Highlighting this, Nick Wright expressed his thoughts on Kevin Durant's legacy on "First Things First." While first expressing the worst-case scenario for the Nets superstar in this year's playoffs, he said:

"Well, he gets swept in round one and has his worst playoff series ever. Check. Now that he's done, how does it get worse? The Warriors win a title without him? Check. And what about the team that beat him if other superstars play that team and equit themselves quite nicely?"

With examples of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry, all of whom played well against the Boston Celtics, Wright added:

"You'd be like, 'Oh boy, that's a far-fetched scenario, but yeah that would be the worst-case scenario.' And that is exactly what happened. In that regard, it didn't exactly go swimmingly for Kevin Durant."

While Nick Wright took a direct shot at Durant, he did offer some respite. Encapsulating the intangibles such as Irving's inability that were out of the superstar's control, Wright concluded with:

"We in the media must be fair and honest and admit this. When Durant was in Golden State winning titles, we all said, 'If KD wants a real legacy, he's gotta leave.' Then he left."

"So I do think this is true. These playoffs went as badly as they could've gone for him. I also think, if I'm KD, I'm like - I'm sitting there, maybe smoking, playing some video games, get a Twitter alert like, 'God dog it! This again! What do you people want from me?!'"

Overall, Nick Wright displayed a rather balanced narrative of Kevin Durant's season. But is it really as balanced as it seems to be?

Is Kevin Durant's legacy secured?

Kevin Durant in action against the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant enjoyed a wildly successful stint with the Dubs. Completing one of the most star-studded rosters in NBA history, Durant went on to win two NBA titles and two Finals MVPs with the Warriors.

Kevin Durant drops 39 PTS (14/20 FG) & wins his first NBA Championship & Finals MVP! 5 YEARS AGO TODAYKevin Durant drops 39 PTS (14/20 FG) & wins his first NBA Championship & Finals MVP! https://t.co/eMWhNkmYmf

However, the superstar's time in the Bay Area was short lived. Departing after the 2019 Finals, Durant joined Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets.

While Durant left Golden State to build his own legacy, this hasn't exactly paid off for him. Facing injury problems and tough losses in the postseason, Durant hasn't enjoyed success with the Brooklyn Nets.

Although his excellence on the floor hasn't waned, results from external variables have impacted his legacy.

The superstar was arguably the best player on one of the best teams of all time. However, by winning the chip without him, the Warriors have made Durant look like an expendable piece.

Considering what Nick Wright said on the matter, there is very little room to argue that Durant's legacy hasn't taken a hit. Whether a healthy roster can help change that, however, is up for debate.

