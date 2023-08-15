'Nick Wright is terrible, Skip is right': NBA fans mock Skip Bayless for alleged refusal to work with fellow FS1 host

NBA fans were recently in an uproar regarding a shake up to one of sport's biggest debate shows. Following the departure of Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless is still searching for a co-host on "Undisputed."

Over the past few weeks, reports emerged that FS1's NBA analyst Nick Wright was a name tossed around to join Bayless. However, the longtime host has no intentions of working with him.

"‘Skip doesn’t want to work with Nick Wright,’ answered the source. ‘Skip doesn’t want to work with anybody who will make him look bad. And Nick would disembowel him on the air.’”

Not long after this report hit social media, fans chimed in with their thoughts. They agree with Bayless and don't think Wright would be a good partner for him on the debate show.

Aside from Wright, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman is another candidate to become Bayless' new on-air partner.

NBA fans state why they don't want Nick Wright on "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless

For debate shows to work properly, the two hosts need to have different opinions on every topic. NBA fans agree that Nick Wright and Skip Bayless don't see eye-to-eye, but feel their conversations would get exhausting very fast.

One thing these two do not agree on at all is LA Lakers star LeBron James. Wright has constantly spoken out on his behalf, while Bayless has made his stance on LeBron clear. This was a common debate between him and Sharpe as well as the Hall of Fame tight end also praised LeBron.

When the news broke on Bayless not wanting Wright, fans instantly went to the LeBron debate. They feel this is all the two would discuss if they partnered up together.

As one of the league's biggest stars, LeBron is a common topic of conversation. If fans don't want to hear these two discuss him, their ratings would plummet during basketball season.

It's been months since Sharpe's abrupt departure from FS1, and there is still no replacement in sight. The network will have to work fast on finding someone before it starts to impact the future of the program.

