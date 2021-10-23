Nick Young challenges Logan Paul to a boxing match

Former LA Lakers guard Nick Young has challenged social media personality and YouTuber Logan Paul to a boxing match. Young, who has been out of the NBA since 2018, looks set to follow in the footsteps of other athletes challenging YouTubers to fight.

Young laid down the challenge to Paul on Twitter. And since it's Twitter, fans had a field day knowing Young is not a trained boxer. Meanwhile, Logan Paul, as well as his brother Jake, have experience inside the ring. Jake even defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson via knockout last year.

Nick Young might not have the experience, but he has the height and weight advantage. Swaggy P is listed at 6' 7" and 210 pounds during his playing days, while Logan Paul stands at 6' 2" and weighed 189.5 pounds for his exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather in June.

For his NBA career, Young has been in several fights or provocations. He's been in scuffles with Alex Len, Dragan Bender, Drew Gooden, Goran Dragic, Anthony Tolliver, Malcolm Brogdon and Greg Monroe. Young has also challenged Gilbert Arenas to a fight last year and former NFL player Chad Ochocinco in May.

Logan Paul has more boxing experience than Nick Young

Logan Paul lasted eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather.

If Logan Paul and Nick Young somehow agree to fight, Paul would have the advantage of experience. Paul has one professional fight, one amateur fight and one exhibition match under his belt. He lost his only professional fight against fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019 via split decision.

His amateur fight was also against KSI in 2018, which ended in a draw. But what's even more impressive is that Logan Paul lasted eight rounds with undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match last June.

Paul's next fight has not been announced, but there are rumors about his possible opponent. Some of the names floating around include boxing legend Mike Tyson, MMA legend Anderson Silva and Nick Young's former teammate Lamar Odom.

As for Nick Young, he has been hitting the boxing gym, as he's no longer in the NBA. However, by the looks of it, he still needs more training before he can have a chance against Paul.

