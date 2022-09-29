"KD was the man... I think he was already supposed to be the number one pick" - Former NBA champion describes how Kevin Durant dominated college league, says winning against KD made him a draft prospect

Kevin Durant has established himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history. Back in 2007, however, Durant was dominating the college ranks. His 2018 Golden State Warriors teammate Nick Young described what it was like facing Durant in college.

Timeless Sports @timelesssports_ (2007) Nick Young & Kevin Durant facing off in college. (2007) Nick Young & Kevin Durant facing off in college. https://t.co/WmLxWxujL1

During a recent appearance on VladTV, Nick Young described what it was like facing Kevin Durant in the NCAA tournament. Young's USC Trojans would defeat Durant's Texas Longhorns 87-68 in the second round of the tournament. Young stated:

KD was the man. He was averaging about 27 points. I think it was the first time they seen somebody almost seven feet playing like a guard so I think he was already supposed to be the number one pick so we was hyped, we was hyped, especially me because it was my time.

Young continued to share that his performance against Durant and the Longhorns helped his draft stock, adding:

I wanted to show the world that I could play too. I deserve to be in this draft class too. I think that helped help me and my stock getting there because we just double teamed KD and let everybody else go and they didn't have nobody else like KD on that team.

Kevin Durant would wind up going second overall in the 2007 NBA Draft behind Ohio State center Greg Oden. He has had, by far, the best career of the draft class. Nick Young would go 16th overall in the same draft. The pair would win the 2018 NBA Finals as teammates with the Golden State Warriors.

Watch Nick Young's comments on Kevin Durant below (starting at the 3:44 mark):

Kevin Durant enters his 16th season looking for his third title

Kevin Durant will enter his 16th season in 2022-2023. At the onset of training camp, Durant took to Twitter to make note of his status in NBA years.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 16th training camp today, im old as shit in nba years. Wishing a fun and healthy season for the whole nba today, thanks to all the supporters out there, it’s much appreciated! Let’s get it 16th training camp today, im old as shit in nba years. Wishing a fun and healthy season for the whole nba today, thanks to all the supporters out there, it’s much appreciated! Let’s get it

Durant will be looking to lead the Brooklyn Nets to their first NBA championship in franchise history. If he is able to accomplish this goal, it would be his third title, and his first without the Golden State Warriors. With Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, the Nets figure to have one of the NBA's best trios.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons have combined for



22 All Star appearances

14 All-NBA selections

3 ROY

2 All-Defensive



How far can this Brooklyn trio go? Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons have combined for 22 All Star appearances14 All-NBA selections3 ROY2 All-DefensiveHow far can this Brooklyn trio go? https://t.co/YdjqRYXB3Y

All three stars should enter the 2022-2023 with a lot of motivation to perform. While Durant faced offseason drama due to his trade request, Irving and Simmons were both surrounded by drama in 2021-2022. With considerable depth behind the three stars, it is no surprise that the Nets are being considered as title contenders.

StatMuse @statmuse The Nets *could* just run it back.



Kyrie Irving

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Nic Claxton



Bench:

Patty Mills

Seth Curry

Royce O’Neale

Cam Thomas

TJ Warren The Nets *could* just run it back.Kyrie IrvingJoe HarrisKevin DurantBen SimmonsNic ClaxtonBench: Patty MillsSeth CurryRoyce O’NealeCam ThomasTJ Warren https://t.co/GR4319H0Iy

