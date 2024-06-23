Nick Young lists himself & 5x NBA champion on Mount Rushmore of drippiest players ever

Nick Young knows a thing or two about fashion, and perhaps his biggest asset that makes anyone stylish is confidence. The former LA Lakers player did not shy away from including himself in the list of top drippiest players the NBA has ever seen.

Sloane Weinstein, who is the host of the famous podcast “Sloane Knows” asked the 2018 NBA champion to list the 'Mount Rushmore' of the most stylish players ever in the league. Allen Iverson, Dennis Rodman, Himself and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made it to Young’s list.

The names on his list have impacted the NBA’s style during their respective eras. Five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman was a risk-taker when it came to style, including colorful hair and leather jackets. His style gave a vague sense of freedom itself.

Currently, SGA is seen as the best-dressed player, frequently turning heads with his tunnel fits. The OKC Thunder star is one of the most sought-after NBA players by fashion brands.

Nick Young, "The Prophet of the Swag," brought streetwear fashion into the NBA. He has set himself apart with pregame outfits and confident style. Finally, Allen Iverson's style gave expression to the NBA culture with his tattoos, shooting sleeves and baggy clothes.

Nick Young once showed up in 'jorts' for an alumni game at USC

In August last year, Nick Young was one of the big names at the USC Trojans Galen Center for an alumni game. Still active in basketball through the BIG3 League, Young made shots and threes from long distances.

Wearing his signature No. 1 Trojans jersey and rocking LeBrons, Young stood out with his choice of shorts. The athlete showed up in jeans shorts, mostly known as ‘jorts’ in fashion.

Nick Young played with the Trojans from 2004 to 2007 and was selected by the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2007 NBA draft. He played a big part in lifting the Trojans in the NCAA during his time. He was also a two-time All-Pac-10 First Team.