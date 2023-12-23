Nick Young wants Paul Pierce to spice up his Big3 squad: "Come play for my team"

Paul Pierce has received an invitation from Former LA Lakers star Nick Young to play for his Big3 team. This comes on the back of the former Boston Celtics legend sharing his thoughts on his current productivity level. On a recent episode of his podcast 'Ticket and The Truth' with former Boston teammate Kevin Garnett, Pierce wanted to sign a 10-day contract in the modern-day NBA and also claimed that he could easily score 20 points against the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

This had Young taking to X to reach out to Pierce, asking him to spice things up in the Big3:

“Aye @paulpierce34 come play for my @thebig3 team”

The competition already boasts of some star NBA names including Stephen Jackson, and Matt Barnes, and recently had Jaylen Brown suit up for it as well. The forward was the first active player in the league to play in the marquee tournament.

Although Pierce's claim might seem laughable, doing so would mean the 46-year-old could break Nat Hickey's record for being the oldest player in NBA history.

Paul Pierce was a force for the Boston Celtics

In his 15 seasons with the Boston Celtics, Paul Pierce averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

Fans will most definitely remember him for the "wheelchair incident" during the 2008 NBA Finals against the LA Lakers. The guard revealed that he had sprained his MCL, but that didn't deter him from returning to the game and contributing with 22 points that included back-to-back threes to help the side win 98-88.

He would eventually go on to have two more 20+ point games along with a stellar 38-point performance in Game 5 to put the screws on the Lakers. He notched 21.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in six games helping Boston win their 17th title by pipping LA 4-2, and was named NBA Finals MVP.

Overall, Pierce played 1343 games in his 19-year career, averaging 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He ended his run as a Hall of Famer, a former NBA champ, Finals MVP, a 10x NBA All-Star, and made the NBA 75 anniversary team.

It's pretty believable that Paul Pierce could shoot against the Pistons and the Spurs — two teams that have sputtered and struggled this season despite promising performances from Cade Cunningham and Victor Wembanyama.