Nickeil Alexander-Walker sets out only one condition for discussing this series with cousin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

On Monday, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker outlined one condition he would need to discuss the Western Conference finals series with his cousin, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two are currently competing in the finals, with the latter's Thunder leading the Timberwolves by 3-1.

Ad

During the post-game press conference last night, Walker was questioned if he would discuss the series with his cousin when the series ends. The former Pelican player explained that he would do so, but only under one condition.

"Only if I win, to be honest," he replied, setting out his one condition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The cousins are currently facing one another in the Western Conference finals, where SGA holds the advantage at the time of writing. After defeating the Timberwolves in Oklahoma in Games 1 and 2, the Thunder were blown out in Game 3. However, the league MVP's 40-point performance in Game 4 sealed a two-point victory for his team, putting them on the cusp of reaching the NBA Finals.

Walker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are first cousins — Walker’s mother, Nicole, is the sister of Shai’s father, Vaughn. While they share a close family connection, Walker is staying competitive and focused on trying to end Shai’s title hopes.

Ad

The Timberwolves will travel to the Paycom Center on Wednesday, as they hope to defeat the Thunder on the road. A win would see them force Game 6 at the Target Center, which will give them a good chance of making the NBA Finals for the first time in their history.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praises teammates for their performance as the Thunder inch closer to the NBA Finals

After dropping a playoff career-high 40-point performance, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praised his teammates Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, as the duo helped him take down the Timberwolves. The trio was unstoppable on the night as the Thunder inch closer to their first NBA Finals appearance in over a decade.

Ad

Holmgren and Williams dropped 21 and 34 points, respectively, as the Thunder edged out the Minnesota franchise by two points. Speaking of the duo after the game, Alexander had nothing but praise for his teammates.

"They were amazing tonight. They were confident. They weren't rattled by the moment. Like there's so much to say about the work they put in, the effort and the character that those two guys have, they deserve these moments ... and I'm nothing but proud of these two," he said.

Ad

The trio's performances helped the Thunder take home the win in Game 4, as they will now host the Timberwolves at the Paycom Center. A win will see the Thunder reach their first NBA Finals of this decade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.