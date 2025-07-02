"Nico added another Klutch sports scapegoat avengers to Dallas": Fans erupt as Mavs pull Lakers playbook in Jason Kidd-Frank Vogel reunion

While the hottest offseason signing happened elsewhere in Texas, the Mavs have been doing their own retooling in Dallas. After landing Cooper Flagg as the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the Mavs organization has bolstered their coaching staff as well.

Ad

On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the head coach who helped LeBron James and the LA Lakers win the 2020 NBA title would be joining the Mavs braintrust this season.

"Frank Vogel is finalizing an agreement to join the Dallas Mavericks as a lead assistant coach under Jason Kidd, sources tell ESPN," Charania tweeted. "The 2020 NBA championship-winning coach is a major addition to the Mavericks staff."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The hiring of Vogel, who worked with current Mavs head coach Jason Kidd during the LA Lakers' most recent title campaign, drew a variety of reactions from fans online.

"Nico added another Klutch sports scapegoat avengers to Dallas," one fan tweeted.

Smart Punk @onlymessihasmor LINK Nico added another Klutch sports scapegoat avengers to Dallas

Ad

SLY @DunVsEverybodyy LINK This gone be the team that’s built to stop the lakers ? Lmao injury prone frauds

Ad

✧.* @HoodiiBron LINK Nico such a goated gm

Ad

𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 ‏ @BolWrld LINK More scared of Vogel joining as a assistant coach than “Deandre Ayton”

Ad

Sticks-n-Stonez Cigar & Spirits Show by BrentElrod @sticksnstonez2 LINK Ok, not really excited.

Ad

MFFL Nation @NationMffl LINK NOBODY IS MESSING WITH DALLAS THIS YEAR

Ad

Prior to joining the Dallas bench, Vogel has served head coaching stints in Indiana, Orlando, LA, and Phoenix. Throughout 12 seasons as a head coach, the 52-year-old mentor has taken three trips to a conference final and amassed a regular season record of 480-422.

As Kidd's lead assistant in Dallas, Vogel is expected to work on the Mavs' defensive identity in the 2025-26 campaign. Vogel's ball clubs have finished as a top 10 team in defense seven times in his career, and his expertise is a welcome addition to a Mavs team that ranked 20th in defensive rating this past season.

Ad

Mavs strengthen backcourt by re-signing free agent veteran as Kyrie Irving focuses on recovery

A few hours before Charania tweeted about Vogel's addition to the Mavs coaching staff, he reported a key re-signing that stabilizes the team's backcourt.

"Free agent guard Dante Exum has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN," Charania posted on X. "Exum considered two other contenders but returns to Dallas to share ball-handling duties to start the season with D'Angelo Russell."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Exum, who has spent the past two seasons with the Mavs, will now play alongside new acquisition D'Angelo Russell as Kyrie Irving continues to recover from his ACL injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More