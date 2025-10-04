  • home icon
  "Nico how can you allow this?": NBA fans react after Anthony Davis sends Lakers supporters into frenzy with heartfelt gesture

"Nico how can you allow this?": NBA fans react after Anthony Davis sends Lakers supporters into frenzy with heartfelt gesture

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 04, 2025 13:01 GMT
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis had the LA Lakers supporters pumped after he signed his former Purple and Gold jersey during his team's visit to Canada in the preseason. As Davis and the Mavericks got off the bus on Simon Fraser University's campus, several fans were waiting to meet and greet the All-Star.

Davis, at random, picked up the Lakers jersey to sign before clicking pictures with other fans. Here's the clip:

Despite his trade fetching Luka Doncic to the Lakers, the fan base continues to show love to the 6-foot-10 star, who led them to a championship in 2020. By the time his tenure ended in February, Anthony Davis became the team's best player over LeBron James.

He left a lasting impression on the supporters, which is evident in how the fans responded when he signed a Lakers jersey. The team's die-hard supporters also dished out reactions online on X. Here are some of the top comments:

Anthony Davis enters first full season with Mavericks after turbulent year split between Lakers and Dallas

Anthony Davis will enter his first full season with the Mavericks after his unforeseen trade in February. Davis began his new chapter in Dallas the best way possible, but it ended with an injury in his opening game. He tallied 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in three quarters to announce his arrival.

However, an adductor strain limited his explosive outing and gave the Mavericks the full experience for the rest of the season. By the time he returned, Dallas saw Kyrie Irving go down with an ACL injury, further dampening its playoff hopes. Still, Davis led the Mavericks to a play-in finish, where they were one game away from securing a playoff berth.

Nevertheless, the Dallas Mavericks have a puncher's chance to shock everyone in Anthony Davis's first full season. He's healthy and ready to go, aside from an eye injury, which requires him to wear protective gear for the rest of his career.

Dallas has surrounded Davis with the ideal supporting cast to compete. The Mavericks only need Kyrie Irving to make this team whole, and once he does, if healthy, Dallas has the potential to make a deep postseason run with some of the league's best role players and a prospect like Cooper Flagg surrounding its star duo.

