"Nico Harrison gotta go in witness protection" - Lakers fans on cloud nine after Luka Doncic finally arrives with 32-pt blitz to end Denver's streak 

Luka Doncic sent Lakers fans into a frenzy on Saturday after they finally snapped a five-game losing streak against the Nuggets in the regular season. LA has come close several times, but Denver had the Purple and Gold's number before Doncic's arrival.

The Lakers fans weren't confident about their chances of beating the Nuggets on the road. Doncic wasn't in the best shape after averaging only 14.7 points in his first three games. However, he flipped the narrative on its head with a spectacular outing to down Denver 123-100, leading the Lakers to a massive win.

Doncic dropped 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, making a statement in the Lakes jersey on a grand stage. Doncic had 16 in the first quarter alone. That was key to LA's massive advantage throughout the game. Doncic shot an impressive 10 of 22, including four 3s, ending his slump.

LA Lakers fans were on cloud nine after that electrifying effort from Luka Doncic. One fan hilariously mocked Mavericks GM Nico Harriston for offering Doncic to the Lakers before the trade deadline, saying:

"nah nico harrison gotta go in witness protection after this"

One Laker fan thanked Harrison, saying:

"NICO HARRISON YOU BEAUTIFUL IDIOT THANK YOU"

Another trolled Harrison for his comments after Doncic's trade with this tweet:

One fan called out critics who lauded Harrison after Doncic struggled in his first three outings.

"“Maybe Nico Harrison was cooking” That sh*t ended quick lmaooo"

Another tweeted:

