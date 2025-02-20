LA Lakers fans couldn't believe that Luka Doncic airballed an easy layup in the team's 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Doncic struggled in his third game for the purple and gold, finishing with just 14 points on 18 shots in 33 minutes.

With the Lakers up 56-48 in the third quarter, Doncic drove past his former Dallas Mavericks teammate Josh Green. Mark Williams came in as help defense, forcing the five-time NBA All-Star to take a float, but it did not play out as planned.

It was a rare miss from that spot for the Slovenian star, who is usually automatic near the rim. As such, it would seem as though he's still getting back into game shape after missing more than a month with a calf injury. He's also trying to feel the rhythm of the game in a new team, which will take some time.

Some LA Lakers fans were not thrilled to see Luka Doncic miss from point-blank range. They questioned whether the Dallas Mavericks and Nico Harrison might have fleeced them, while others are not worried at all given the time he missed due to a strained calf.

"Nico Harrison must of put horse tranquilizers into Luka Doncic. He’s movin slower than Celtics Shaq out there" a fan wrote.

"Nah Nico Harrison must known something about Luka," a fan tweeted.

"Basketball Mbappe lmfao," one fan claimed.

"Hard to give him grace when he’s missing a layup," another fan remarked.

Luka Doncic finished with a near triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, but he went 5-for-18 from the field. He was 1-for-9 from beyond the arc, so it was another bad shooting night for "The Don."

"I'm ok for now. Patience," a fan wrote.

"Someone must have gave him Westbrook’s old locker," one fan joked.

"Bro got fouled on the spin but we use to players not getting a call. He still not using that calf like before. I expect that to change," another fan commented.

The Lakers made the trade for the future and not for the current though they have a shot at winning it all if they can gel for the rest of the regular season. LeBron James continues to play at a high level, but the lack of a starting center was obvious.

Luka Doncic's father impressed with LeBron James' work ethic

Luka Doncic's father was impressed with LeBron James' work ethic. (Photo: IMAGN)

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, LeBron James' insane work ethic has already impressed the family of Luka Doncic. Sasa Doncic was in attendance for the LA Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors before the All-Star break and witnessed "The King" prepare for the game four hours before tip-off.

The dedication of the four-time NBA MVP surprised Doncic's father, who couldn't help but watch James. For those who don't know, Luka and most players go on the court two hours before the game.

