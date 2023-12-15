"Dallas gave me peace of mind": Kyrie Irving on Dallas Mavericks return and winning ways

Kyrie Irving's decision to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks wasn't born from a last-minute epiphany. As he revealed in a recent interview, "an hour into free agency" is when he knew Dallas was where he belonged. His reasoning, however, transcends mere comfort and a shared championship ambition.

"Nico (Harrison, the Mavericks general manager) made that decision a lot easier," Irving said.

Their history, forged through "different spaces" and built upon "trusting each other to be the best possible versions of ourselves," provided a foundation of mutual understanding.

"(When Dallas laid out its vision), it was an easy decision to come back to Dallas and just make this a home for me for the next few years," Irving said.

But home isn't just a geographical location. Irving seeks a haven where not just his basketball needs are met but his personal ones as well.

"I don't like to settle," he said. "It's about having everything that I need personally."

Dallas, with its welcoming environment and supportive team, seems to fit the bill. Irving's family, he says, will be "a part of this as well," adding another layer of comfort and stability.

That peace of mind extends beyond the personal. Irving values having people who "believe in you, trust you out there on the court," and are willing to "get to know you off the court." The Mavs' warmth and unwavering support, evident even when he wasn't on the team, resonated deeply with him.

Luka Doncic and owner Mark Cuban, Irving said, played their part in his decision. Their "lot of warmth" and "great things" said about him, even in his absence, spoke volumes about the team's culture and camaraderie.

Beyond the immediate appeal, Irving sees Dallas as a breeding ground for success. He admires "the most successful organizations over the last 10 years," not just for their championship pedigree, but for their "solid foundation" and "solid group of players." This resonates with him, perhaps a reflection of his own desire to be a part of something bigger than himself.

Dallas' rich history and legacy, Irving acknowledges, played a role as well. There's a sense of unfinished business, of building upon the shoulders of past greats and adding his own chapter to the team's narrative.

Unfinished business in Texas: Kyrie Irving's Journey with the Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving's stint with the Dallas Mavericks has been a roller coaster, marked by moments of brilliance and stretches of frustration.

Arriving in February with championship aspirations alongside Luka Doncic, Irving's undeniable offensive talent was immediately evident. He averaged 27.4 points per game, shooting a career-high 43.7% from 3-point range. When healthy, the Irving-Doncic duo formed a lethal offensive pairing, capable of dismantling defenses with their scoring prowess and playmaking ability.

Irving's legacy with the Mavericks remains to be written. While his offensive talent is undeniable, his inconsistencies and off-court issues have left fans and analysts divided. Whether he can stay healthy, manage his public persona and lead the Mavericks to a championship title will determine his final place in Dallas' basketball history.