"Nico might trade him": NBA fans shocked by Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic's contrasting physiques ahead of 2025-26 season

Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis will begin the 2025-26 NBA season with their new teams, six months following their infamous trade swap. Doncic was reportedly traded by the Mavericks, citing concerns regarding his conditioning and durability. The Slovenian, however, turned a page on that front by putting in work to get in tremendous shape in his first full season with the Lakers.On the other hand, Davis, who has had injury concerns, but never regarding his conditioning, has appeared to put on size. The Mavericks' power forward and center's latest pictures from the first day of training camp had many fans concerned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile it's still unclear if Anthony Davis has deliberately gained or not, considering he will continue playing at center for brief stretches, fans didn't hide their emotions about it on X. One fan mocked General Manager Nico Harrison's decision-making while trading Luka Doncic, saying:HeroOfTheDay @Hero_OfThe_DayLINK@KirkSeriousFace Yes, large and in charge. He’d better be careful, Nico might trade him for someone older and more injury prone 👀Another added:Jordan Ennis @JEnnisNBADraftLINK@KirkSeriousFace Great now Nico is gonna trade him for like… Aaron BaynesOne fan wrote:Bob Smith @BobSmit8931950LINK@KirkSeriousFace Texas food. AD looks chubbier than Luka did. 🤣One fan cited a reasonable reason, citing Anthony Davis' potential time off due to eye surgery in the offseason:R_Deez @RTweets1021LINK@KirkSeriousFace Probably didn’t train while recovering from eye surgeryAnother compared Davis to one of his former Pelicans and Lakers teammates:Patrick Lumumba @ElijosssLINK@KirkSeriousFace starting to look like end of career demarcus cousinsOne fan blamed Texas food, saying:danny_btw_wtf @aDanny_btwLINK@KirkSeriousFace It’s our Texas diet unfortunately. Wait till Flagg gains 20 pounds halfway into the season and Nico gets a heart attackAnthony Davis shows first look in protective eyewear Anthony Davis will wear protective eyewear for the rest of his NBA career. The Dallas Mavericks star revealed that during Monday's media day. Davis underwent surgery to repair a detached retina in his right eye. His doctor mandated him to wear the gear to avoid further injury. Davis refused to use it when he had an eye injury in November 2024. However, the amount of contact he faces in his role on both ends as a four or five makes the protective eyewear a must-have for him. Davis has frequently been poked in the eye before, so it's not surprising to see him oblige with his doctor's mandate.The Mavericks will hope Davis has a healthy year after a start-stop stint in the last five months of the 2024-25 season. When on the floor, Davis was as dominant as he has been in recent memory, but he only suited up in 11 games, including the play-in tournament, for Dallas.