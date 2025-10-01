  • home icon
  • "Nico might trade him": NBA fans shocked by Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic's contrasting physiques ahead of 2025-26 season

"Nico might trade him": NBA fans shocked by Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic's contrasting physiques ahead of 2025-26 season

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 01, 2025 11:06 GMT
&quot;Nico might trade him&quot;: NBA fans shocked by Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic
"Nico might trade him": NBA fans shocked by Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic's contrasting physique ahead of 2025-26 season (Image Source: IMAGN, Mavs IG)

Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis will begin the 2025-26 NBA season with their new teams, six months following their infamous trade swap. Doncic was reportedly traded by the Mavericks, citing concerns regarding his conditioning and durability. The Slovenian, however, turned a page on that front by putting in work to get in tremendous shape in his first full season with the Lakers.

On the other hand, Davis, who has had injury concerns, but never regarding his conditioning, has appeared to put on size. The Mavericks' power forward and center's latest pictures from the first day of training camp had many fans concerned.

While it's still unclear if Anthony Davis has deliberately gained or not, considering he will continue playing at center for brief stretches, fans didn't hide their emotions about it on X.

One fan mocked General Manager Nico Harrison's decision-making while trading Luka Doncic, saying:

Another added:

One fan wrote:

One fan cited a reasonable reason, citing Anthony Davis' potential time off due to eye surgery in the offseason:

Another compared Davis to one of his former Pelicans and Lakers teammates:

One fan blamed Texas food, saying:

Anthony Davis shows first look in protective eyewear

Anthony Davis will wear protective eyewear for the rest of his NBA career. The Dallas Mavericks star revealed that during Monday's media day. Davis underwent surgery to repair a detached retina in his right eye. His doctor mandated him to wear the gear to avoid further injury. Davis refused to use it when he had an eye injury in November 2024.

However, the amount of contact he faces in his role on both ends as a four or five makes the protective eyewear a must-have for him. Davis has frequently been poked in the eye before, so it's not surprising to see him oblige with his doctor's mandate.

The Mavericks will hope Davis has a healthy year after a start-stop stint in the last five months of the 2024-25 season. When on the floor, Davis was as dominant as he has been in recent memory, but he only suited up in 11 games, including the play-in tournament, for Dallas.

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

