"Nico has caused such irreparable damage" - NBA fans erupt as Mavericks lose key assistant Marko Milic amid Luka Doncic trade fallout

The Dallas Mavericks have continued to receive backlash from their fanbase after the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. Mavericks assistant coach Marko Millic, a native Slovenian, has left the team's coaching staff following Doncic's exit, per NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday.

Fans on X quickly shared their thoughts about the news.

“Nico is racist against Slovenians… he wanted them out of Dallas,” a fan tweeted.

More unhappy fans gave their opinions.

“It’s clear that Nico Harrison and Patrick Dumont are trying to get rid of as many White players and coaches as possible,” a fan tweeted.

“Nico has caused such irreparable damage to a franchise he will soon be banished from,” one fan said.

Here are other fan reactions.

“It feels like the new ownership wants to erase most of the history that was accumulated by the previous ownership ( Mark Cuban),” a fan tweeted.

“My man legit said I’d rather be unemployed than work for a moron. Respect,” another fan commented.

Millic reportedly did not want to remain with the team following the departure of Doncic. He joined the Mavericks' coaching staff before the 2022-23 season and brought with him a wealth of experience from his 21-year professional playing career.

The Mavericks' decision to trade Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Davis sent shockwaves through the NBA. Doncic, just 25, established himself as the face of the franchise and earned numerous accolades, including rookie of the year, five first-team selections and a 2024 NBA finals appearance.

The surprise trade marked a significant shift in direction for Dallas, who will likely look to build around Davis, a 31-year-old eight-time all-star. While Davis is an elite player, the move has left many wondering what the future holds for the Mavericks without their beloved star.

That doubt was put to rest as Davis had an excellent debut in the 116-105 home win against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. He recorded 26 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. However, he exited the game following a non-contact groin injury.

Mavericks ownership opens up on Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont talked about the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers. In an interview with The Dallas Morning News via Brad Townsend on Sunday, Dumont sympathized with fans of the team and wished Doncic all the best in the next chapter of his career.

“I want you to know I really sympathize with all of our fans who feel hurt," Dumont said. "Look, as far as I'm concerned, Luka is a Mav for life and I really wish him nothing but happiness and success in his career as he continues in LA."

Dumont acknowledged that the backlash from fans was anticipated, but reiterated his confidence in Harrison's decision-making. The trade has been a topic of intense debate, as many questioned the Mavericks' decision to part with Doncic, who was eligible for a $345 million supermax contract extension in four months.

