  "Nico had the script" - Mavs fans react to resurfaced video of GM Nico Harrison scouting Cooper Flagg 

"Nico had the script" - Mavs fans react to resurfaced video of GM Nico Harrison scouting Cooper Flagg 

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified May 16, 2025 14:58 GMT
Mavs fans react to resurfaced video of GM Nico Harrison scouting Cooper Flagg
Mavs fans react to resurfaced video of GM Nico Harrison scouting Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA draft lottery, securing the first pick, which is widely expected to be Duke star Cooper Flagg. This was a remarkable turn of events, considering the Mavericks had only a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery.

Mavericks fans are excited, and amidst the celebration, a resurfaced video of GM Nico Harrison scouting Flagg has surfaced on social media. The video has caused a frenzy among fans.

"Nico had the script," one fan wrote.
Other fans came after Harrison for his role in the Luka Doncic trade:

"The fire Nico chants were electric at that game," a fan tweeted.
"Fire Nico. Start over. Send him back to Nike the woke company!!!," a fan added.
"Cooper Flagg in the eyes of Nico Harrison," a fan mentioned.
One fan gave a wild speculation about the league making decisions to help the Lakers, using Harrison as a scapegoat.

"No way yall still think Nico was calling the shots. Luka AD trade is a clear move made by Adam Silver to save the Lakers franchise when LeBron retires. Nico is the scapegoat," a fan tweeted.

Flagg, an 18-year-old 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season. His performance earned him the National Player of the Year Award as a freshman.

Cooper Flagg expected to be drafted by Mavericks, league sources say

The Dallas Mavericks, according to sources, plan to use their No. 1 pick to select Duke forward Cooper Flagg instead of trading the pick.

Cooper Flagg #51 stretches during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena on May 13, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Cooper Flagg #51 stretches during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena on May 13, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Mavericks' unlikely lottery win came after a tumultuous season that included a first-round playoff exit. Despite the controversy surrounding the Doncic trade, team governor Patrick Dumont viewed the opportunity to draft Flagg as a "gift," sources told ESPN.

The 2025 NBA draft will take place on June 25-26, 2025, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN will broadcast both nights, starting at 8 p.m. ET, with the first round also airing on ABC.

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Krutik Jain
