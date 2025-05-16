"Nico had the script" - Mavs fans react to resurfaced video of GM Nico Harrison scouting Cooper Flagg 

The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA draft lottery, securing the first pick, which is widely expected to be Duke star Cooper Flagg. This was a remarkable turn of events, considering the Mavericks had only a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery.

Mavericks fans are excited, and amidst the celebration, a resurfaced video of GM Nico Harrison scouting Flagg has surfaced on social media. The video has caused a frenzy among fans.

"Nico had the script," one fan wrote.

Other fans came after Harrison for his role in the Luka Doncic trade:

"The fire Nico chants were electric at that game," a fan tweeted.

"Fire Nico. Start over. Send him back to Nike the woke company!!!," a fan added.

"Cooper Flagg in the eyes of Nico Harrison," a fan mentioned.

One fan gave a wild speculation about the league making decisions to help the Lakers, using Harrison as a scapegoat.

"No way yall still think Nico was calling the shots. Luka AD trade is a clear move made by Adam Silver to save the Lakers franchise when LeBron retires. Nico is the scapegoat," a fan tweeted.

Flagg, an 18-year-old 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season. His performance earned him the National Player of the Year Award as a freshman.

Cooper Flagg expected to be drafted by Mavericks, league sources say

The Dallas Mavericks, according to sources, plan to use their No. 1 pick to select Duke forward Cooper Flagg instead of trading the pick.

Cooper Flagg #51 stretches during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena on May 13, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Mavericks' unlikely lottery win came after a tumultuous season that included a first-round playoff exit. Despite the controversy surrounding the Doncic trade, team governor Patrick Dumont viewed the opportunity to draft Flagg as a "gift," sources told ESPN.

The 2025 NBA draft will take place on June 25-26, 2025, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN will broadcast both nights, starting at 8 p.m. ET, with the first round also airing on ABC.

