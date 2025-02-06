"Nico trading Kyrie + AD for Garland" - NBA fans stunned after Darius Garland hits near-half-court game-winner against Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers star point guard Darius Garland drilled a near-half-court game-winner to stun the Detroit Pistons 118-115 during Wednesday's road matchup. The two-time All-Star's clutch shot for his undermanned squad left NBA fans buzzing on social media.

Playing without star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (shoulder), Cleveland appeared to have the game in the bag, leading by 10 points in the final minute. However, a late-game nine-point scoring surge from Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham nearly willed Detroit to victory.

Cunningham hit three free throws to tie the game at 115-115 with 5.0 seconds remaining. However, Garland responded by calmly pushing the ball up the court and draining a 31-foot logo 3-pointer for the win.

Garland's deep shot marked three of his 25 points. He and his co-star Evan Mobley combined for 55 points to overcome Cunningham's game-best 38-point performance.

Afterward, fans on X/Twitter reacted in disbelief to Garland's long-distance shooting prowess.

"Insane amounts of skill to make that look so easy," @AGradeAP said.

"What a shot by Garland," @GigglesNat19977 wrote.

"Great game. Insane finish. Garland is such a great TOUGH shot-maker," @PipsNBA said.

Meanwhile, others remarked about the Pistons suffering their second consecutive last-second loss to fall below .500 (25-26).

"My Pistons can't catch a break," @kodymack wrote.

"Nothing new for Detroit fans," @MindOfJakeUp said.

One fan also quipped about Garland boosting his trade stock ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline following a flurry of blockbuster deals across the league.

"(Dallas Mavericks general manager) Nico (Harrison is) trading Kyrie (Irving) plus (Anthony Davis) for Garland now," @SharpeLocks wrote.

Darius Garland's deep buzzer-beater ensures Cavaliers .500-or-better finish

Darius Garland's heroics against Detroit helped Cleveland improve to an Eastern Conference-best 41-10 record. With its 41st win, the team ensured itself a .500-or-better finish to the season.

Behind their NBA-leading 121.5 offensive rating, the Cavaliers appear poised to comfortably surpass last season's 48-34 record. Meanwhile, they trail the OKC Thunder (40-9) by mere percentage points in the race for the league's top record.

Garland and Co. will look to continue their success on Friday when they visit the NBA-worst Washington Wizards (9-41).

