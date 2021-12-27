"Nightmare Before Christmas" - Nic Claxton posts picture of his emphatic dunk on LeBron James from the LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets game

The Brooklyn Nets used a bevy of role players, including Nic Claxton, to beat the star-studded LA Lakers and LeBron James on Christmas Day.

Claxton played a huge part in the Nets’ win with his energy, defense and athleticism. Aside from the big win, the third-year big will remember this Christmas for what is so far the signature play of his career.

With about 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Claxton faked a screen for James Harden before rolling hard seemingly unimpeded to the basket. The Beard, seeing the open space, threw a lob pass that only the young center could get. Unknowingly, LeBron James quickly closed the gap to contest the alley-oop.

The result was the highlight of the game and gave Nic Claxton the perfect Instagram post with the caption:

“Nightmare Before Christmas”

The picture-perfect photo featured Nic Claxton and LeBron James battling for the ball about two feet above the rim. Brooklyn’s 22-year old center managed to posterize the four-time MVP and give the Nets a crucial 117-115 lead. He would then sink a bonus free throw to give his team a much-needed cushion to win the game.

Before that thunderous dunk by Nic Claxton, LeBron James led the LA Lakers to a blistering 31-8 run to tie the ball game. The ensuing three-point play by Claxton provided a buffer that the Lakers were eventually unable to overcome.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA This angle of Claxton's poster on LeBron 😳 This angle of Claxton's poster on LeBron 😳 https://t.co/RH65j6xeuq

Harden’s growing chemistry and trust in Nic Claxton is already starting to pay dividends for the Brooklyn Nets this season. The Nets’ aging frontline could certainly get a huge boost if Claxton continues his development.

The 2021-22 season could turn out to be a nightmare for LeBron James and the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers' season could spiral out of control if they continue to play without effort and determination. [Photo: LeBron Wire - USA Today]

The LA Lakers have rolled out 18 different starting units this season, the most in the NBA. It’s very hard to build chemistry and continuity with several people coming in and out of the lineup, including LeBron James.

The issues hounding the LA Lakers this season, however, are more than just chemistry. They have looked too casual on multiple occasions and often disinterested at different times in a game. The Brooklyn Nets were able to build that huge 23-point lead behind Patty Mills’ exceptional shooting and all-out hustle on both ends of the floor.

Outside of LeBron James, the LA Lakers were seemingly just going through the motions. Russell Westbrook, who the team is paying $44 million this season, often fell asleep on his defensive rotations. His lackadaisical effort on defense played a big part in Mills’ career night.

The season started full of promise for the Lakers after forming the Big 3 of James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis. However, with the way the campaign is going, it could turn out to be a nightmare for the Tinseltown team.

