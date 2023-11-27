"Nike clearance racks", " "Sunkist 21s": NBA fans voice hilarious opinions as LeBron James seeks suggestion for naming new shoes

LeBron James showed off a new edition of his Nike signature line. In a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, James rocked bright orange sneakers with a yellow swoosh and silver accents. Apparently, the shoe does not have an official name yet. James is seeking fan assistance in deciding the moniker.

James shared a post about his new orange shoes. He completed the post on his Instagram story with a caption seeking the help of his fans.

“You guys turn. Go ahead and name them?” James wrote on his story.

The orange shoes are the latest colorway of the LeBron XXI. It appears to be the latest in LeBron’s signature line with Nike.

The post brought out plenty of NBA fans. Some shared some hilarious ideas for names for the new colorway. Some included “Nike clearance racks” and “Sunkist 21s”. Check out the best comments and ideas from social media below.

LeBron James deal with Nike

LeBron James and Nike are on their 21st signature shoe together. The 21s have already released a few colorways. There was a black and green edition called the “Tahitian”. There was also the “Akoya”, “Dragon Pearl”, “Freshwater”, and “Abalone”. The fresh new orange pair could also get a creative nickname like the other models.

The NBA legend has a lifetime contract with Nike. In 2015, James inked an extension with the global sportswear brand. The extension keeps him with Nike for life and is worth a reported $1 billion in total.

The two sides joined forces before James even played a minute in the NBA. 20 years ago, James signed with Nike as an 18-year-old. He signed a 7-year, $87 million deal at the time.

James took the Nike deal, which was the most ever for a rookie, over other offers. Reebok offered $115 million and Adidas offered $60 million. James apparently chose Nike because they already had his shoe created for him before signing.

Last season, the two celebrated 20 years together. Nike released many throwback colorways and realtor editions of LeBron’s throughout the 2022-23 season.

The brand partnership will continue past James. His son Bronny already signed with Nike on his own deal. The son of the NBA legend is playing basketball in college for USC. He has yet to play in a game as he is still rehabbing following a cardiac arrest this summer. There is no word on when Bronny will get his own signature shoe with the swoosh.