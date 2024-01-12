Nike Dunk Low x New York Knicks sneaker: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Earlier this week, Nike announced a collaboration that appears to be New York Knicks themed. Photos have been released of the Dunk Low in the iconic franchie's team colors of orange, blue, and white.

There is no clear inidication that these are connected to the New York Knicks, but the colors are a clear giveaway. The only other franchise with this assortment of primary colors are another New York team, the Mets.

For those looking to get their hands on these sneakers, they have not hit the shelves yet. It is believed that Nike will release the new colorway to the public in the spring or summer of 2024.

Upon the release, the shoe can be purchased on Nike's website. The retail price is expected to be around $115, similar to other colorways of the iconic shoe.

The Dunk Low has been a staple for Nike since it debuted in 1985. While it was originally supposed to be a shoe for college players, it has gone one to become one of their more iconic sneakers.

This Knicks inspiried shoe is one of many colorways Nike plans on releasing for the Dunk Low in 2024. The company also plans on bringing back the "Ultraman" colorway that was first released in 1999.

New York Knicks trending in right direction following big trade

The announcement of this shoe comes at a great time, as the New York Knicks are surging at the moment. After making a major change to their roster, they've started slowly climbing up the Eastern Conference standings.

Two weeks ago, the Knicks took a big swing by trading for OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors. In exchange for the two-way forward, New York parted with RJ Barrett and promising guard Immanuel Quickley.

Since the trade, the Knicks have looked like one of the top teams in the East. They've won five of their last six games, including impressive victories over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. Through his first six games with the Knicks, Anunoby is averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting just under 40% from three.

This recent hot streak has the New York Knicks knocking on the door of a top seed in the Eastern Conference. Their 22-16 record is good for sixth place in the standings. However, they are only a half-game out of fourth place, and two games out of third place.

Led by Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, the new-look Knicks seem poised to keep rising in the standings. If they continue to perform well, the Nike Dunk Lows could be a hot seller when they hit the shelves. With their spring/summer release, they'd be hitting the public just in time for the NBA postseason.

