Nikki Sapp reacts to trolls mocking her for divorce from Erik Spoelstra before reported $120,000,000 extension

As an NBA coach, Erik Spoelstra knows NBA fans can be the worst at times. Now, his ex-wife, Nikki Sapp, is also experiencing the dark side of NBA fandom. She recently clapped back at her haters on Instagram this week. Many came after her for “fumbling the bag,” but she gave them a strong reply.

Sapp wrote,

“I won’t ignore it. Ignoring it for years (harassment) affected my emotional health, and people need to have a better understanding of how their words can affect other people. Not just me. But people. In general. Be nicer.”

The reply came after a fan commented on her recent post, accusing her of “fumbling the bag.” The remarks were spurred by the recent news that Spoelstra signed a new extension of eight years worth more than $120 million. It is the most ever guaranteed to an NBA coach.

The NBA Twitter trolls have no boundaries. They once again showed how awful NBA Twitter and social media fandom can be when they want to.

Spoelstra and Sapp announced their divorce in November 2023. It is already final. The two were married for seven years and share three children: 5-year-old Santiago, 3-year-old Dante and 1-year-old Ruby.

Spoelstra is 53 years old, while Sapp is 36. She is a former Miami Heat dancer and hosts a popular podcast.

Erik Spoelstra signs richest coach contract ever

The Miami Heat have rewarded Erik Spoelstra handsomely for his sideline work. The two sides agreed to a deal worth more than $120 million with an extension of eight years. Spoelstra will be 61 at the end of the contract.

Spoelstra has long been considered one of the best coaches in basketball. He has built a reputation for winning with lesser talent and developing overlooked players.

He has won two NBA championships and led the Heat to six NBA Finals appearances during his tenure, including last year’s loss to the Denver Nuggets.

He is currently second in annual salary among coaches. He trails Gregg Popovich. The San Antonio Spurs coach makes $19 million per season. However, the length of Spelstra’s deal makes it the richest contract in NBA coaching.

Miami is battling with lesser talent again after making no significant free-agent acquisitions or trades this summer. They expected to make a move for Damian Lillard but were left out in the cold when he was dealt to Milwaukee instead.

The Heat are fifth in the East right now and have shown flashes of contending with the top of the conference again. They have battled injuries all year and thrown out multiple different starting lineups. However, Spoelstra has kept them afloat and contending once again.