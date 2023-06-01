“Nikola Jokic is on some all-time great stuff” – Draymond Green outlines key factor for Nuggets to clinch NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic has done an exceptional job to lead the Denver Nuggets all the way to their first NBA Finals appearance since becoming an NBA team. Due to his excellence on the court, Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green believes that Denver is ready to win a championship.

The Nuggets are on their way to battle it out against the tough Miami Heat team in a seven-game series after cruising in the Western Conference. Coming into the series, many have chosen Denver to beat Miami in the finals, including Green. According to the four-time champ, Jokic and the Nuggets are ready to win the championship this year.

"I think Denver has the best player in the series. Nikola Jokic is on some all-time great type stuff right now." Green said as he praised the Serbian bigman.

"Constantly getting better. He makes everyone else better."

"One key thing that Denver has done that's made say it, but Denver's ready to win a championship in this league. They have not f**ked around in any of their series. They've had opportinuties to close, they close, they're getting it done. They're ready to win a championship. They're not messing around with these other teams. They're ready to win a championship."

If there's one player who knows a lot about winning titles, it's Green. He's won four chips with the Warriors in his career and is looking to add more. They were looking forward to defend their title this season, but was eliminated by the LA Lakers in six games.

For the Nuggets, they've looked poised since the start of the postseason. They haven't given their matchups chances to make comebacks and have put the pedal to the metal. With Jokic leading the way, it'll be no surprise if Denver wins it all against Miami this year.

NBA legend has high praise for Nikola Jokic's game

There is no denying that Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the NBA right now. Despite not being the most athletic player on the court, he manages to impact the game whenever he's on the court. Even legends of the game have been left in awe watching him play.

Tracy McGrady recently shared how much he admires the two-time MVP play the game.

"This dude is so f***ing good, man. I haven't seen anything like him. The way he passes. You got a seven-foot, seven-one center bringing up the ball, initiating offense. Everything goes through him. It is amazing, the passes that he makes from one side of the court to the other on time and on target. The bounce passes in between defenses."

Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols Tracy McGrady says he would have loved to have played with Nikola Jokic, noting "I've never seen anyone like him." Full NBA Finals preview show here: youtu.be/zfU_yI-CY_M?t=… @ShoBasketball Tracy McGrady says he would have loved to have played with Nikola Jokic, noting "I've never seen anyone like him." Full NBA Finals preview show here: youtu.be/zfU_yI-CY_M?t=… @ShoBasketball https://t.co/yC0cTjZRNp

