Nikola Jokic becomes the first player ever to record 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history

Nikola Jokic does it again as he carried his Denver Nuggets to a Game 3 109-94 win over the Miami Heat. As usual, Jokic put up a brilliant performance to help the Nuggets take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.

Aside from dethroning the Heat in their home court, Nikola made history once again, proving to everyone that he's the best player in the league right now.

Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA Finals history to put up 30-20-10. Jokic added another impressive triple-double to beat the Heat in Game 3 with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Once again, Miami failed to contain the "Joker" and also came up short in locking down his passing options. This resulted in a relentless scoring assault both by Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Zach Kram @zachkram Nikola Jokic has three 30-20-10 playoff games. Everyone else in NBA history has two such games combined.



And Jokic has the first 30-20-10 game in Finals history, too. Nikola Jokic has three 30-20-10 playoff games. Everyone else in NBA history has two such games combined.And Jokic has the first 30-20-10 game in Finals history, too.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray annihilate the Heat

2023 NBA Finals - Game Three

The unstoppable duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray was on full display on Wednesday. Both Denver Nuggets stars had a triple-double outing to help dissect the Miami Heat on their home court. While Jokic had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, Murray, on the other hand, added 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

It was a tough matchup for the Heat as they struggled to contain and keep up with the Nuggets stars. Jimmy Butler successfully followed through on another brilliant scoring performance by adding 28 points.

Bam Adebayo also came up with a huge double-double outing with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Unfortunately, their efforts weren't enough to match Jokic and Murray.

The problem with the Heat on Wednesday was the lack of support from the rest of the roster. Aside from Adebayo and Butler, the only other player in double-scoring figures was Caleb Martin, who only had 10 points. With lackluster firepower such as that, Miami can't expect to win many games.

As for Denver, while Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray did most of the work, Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon were a big help for their two stars as well. Braun added 15 points, while Gordon had a double-double outing with 11 points and 10 assists.

Poll : 0 votes