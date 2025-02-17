"Nikola Jokic casually roasting & bullying everyone" - NBA fans react to Victor Wembanyama getting mocked by Nuggets star over book obsession

Victor Wembanyama arrived at Oracle Arena on Sunday for his first NBA All-Star Game. As he walked into the locker room, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic couldn’t help but notice the towering Frenchman carrying a book with him.

Ad

Jokic playfully called Wembanyama out for bringing a book to his first All-Star Game. Wembanyama explained that reading before games is a personal tradition. In response, the Serbian star jokingly mocked him with a face-palm gesture.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media quickly reacted to Jokic's lighthearted jab at Wembanyama. Here’s what some had to say on X, formerly Twitter.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Jokic casually roasting, and bullying everyone for the entirety of AllStar weekend, has become tradition," one said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Feels like an episode of The Office where Jokic is Michael & Wemby is Dwight 😂," another added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are other reactions on X:

"The Office but just All Star NBA players wanting to be anywhere else in the world but there," one said.

"Bringing a book is weird, but bringing a horse isn't, yeah Joker, your right," one sarcastically said.

"Wemby is slowly becoming one of my fave players man …. He doesn’t feel the need to fit in but does what makes him happy & reading is always great," another said.

Ad

"Doesn’t Jokic ride around in a little Horse and carriage? Lmao he’s one to talk about hobbies," another said.

Victor Wembanyama sends warning to fellow NBA All-Stars

NBA: All Star-Practice - Source: Imagn

Victor Wembanyama was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. Despite being in just his second season, he’s already making waves in the league. However, Wembanyama made it clear that he’s not satisfied with the honor alone.

Ad

"I'm definitely not here to make friends," Wembanyama said.

Victor Wembanyama is part of Charles Barkley's team, Chuck's Global Stars, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young and Alperen Sengun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback