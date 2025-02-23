Nikola Jokic claims to have never eaten from Taco Bell years after being drafted during commercial

When it comes to improbable journeys in the NBA, Nikola Jokic is at the top of the list. Now one of the game's top stars, the three-time MVP touched on the infamous start to his pro career in the United States.

Throughout history, there have been numerous second-round picks who have gone on to have successful careers. However, Jokic is in a class of his own. Over a decade removed from being taken No. 41 overall in 2014, he has emerged as a pillar for the Nuggets franchise and is well on his way to being an all-time great.

Being selected that late in the draft is so overlooked that the broadcast was airing a Taco Bell ad when the Nuggets drafted Nikola Jokic. While sitting down for an interview Friday, the superstar big man reflected on this moment. Jokic proclaimed that he's never eaten at the fast food chain because of what happened on draft night.

"I think I never had Taco Bell just because of that," Jokic said.

Fresh off winning his third MVP in four years, Jokic is once again a frontrunner to take home the hardware. He's putting together one of the best campaigns of his NBA career, currently averaging a triple-double. With less than 30 games to go in the season, the Nuggets star is top three in points per game (29.4), rebounds per game (12.7) and assists per game (10.2).

Nikola Jokic lists pair of all-time forwards as his favorite players

Later on in his interview with the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic was asked who his favorite players of all time are. He went on to name a pair of the greatest power forwards in NBA history, along with one of the top guards of the 2000s.

Jokic started off by naming countless international and domestic stars from previous decades. When giving his official answer, the superstar center went with Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki. Jokic finished things off by praising Houston Rockets legend Tracy McGrady.

"I'm going to say Tim Duncan, Dirk," Jokic said. "I like Tracy McGrady. I think he was really talented player, he was really unqiue. Basically unguardable." (3:33)

Nikola Jokic mentioning the San Antonio Spurs legend is noteworthy because the two are cut from a similar cloth. Both are extremely talented big men who play the game with a certain brand of unselfishness. Jokic and Duncan have a long list of personal accolades between them, but it was never their top priority. Instead, overall team success was always the biggest goal.

Given the international influence, it isn't shocking to see Jokic mention Nowitzki as well. He has certainly drawn inspiration from the longtime Dallas Mavericks forward, especially when it comes to his famous one-legged shot.

As he continues to blaze his path in the NBA, Jokic will strive to have a resumé that can stack up with these two Hall of Famers.

