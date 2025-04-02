Nikola Jokic endures and claws Wolves as he puts up career-high in points

MVP candidate Nikola Jokic put on a historic display Tuesday night, erupting for a career-high 61 points in a double-overtime thriller between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Despite his brilliance, Denver came up just short, falling 140-139.

Jokic was efficient, shooting 18-for-29 and draining 19 of his free throw attempts. He also recorded a triple-double, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Jokic remained on the floor without rest from the 6:28 mark of the second quarter onward, logging a total of 52 minutes and 38 seconds of action.

With 18 seconds left, Jokic split a pair of free throws to give Denver a 139-138 lead. On the next possession, Russell Westbrook stole the ball but missed the fast-break layup. The Timberwolves recovered, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker launched a 3 at the buzzer, drawing a foul from Westbrook.

Alexander-Walker sank his first two free throws before intentionally missing the third with just 0.1 seconds left, sealing a gritty win for Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Alexander-Walker and Julius Randle each chipped in 26. Rudy Gobert contributed a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

For Denver, Aaron Gordon provided 30 points and eight boards, while Christian Braun and Westbrook combined for 30, scoring 18 and 12, respectively.

According to StatMuse, Jokic is the first player since Michael Jordan to record at least 60 points while playing 50 or more minutes in a game.

Nikola Jokic becomes just the third player in NBA history to record a 60-point triple-double

Nikola Jokic isn’t typically recognized for his scoring prowess, but on Tuesday night, he etched his name into an elite group of players with a 60-point triple-double.

Jokic joined the exclusive club with a historic stat line of 61 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The first player to achieve a 60-point triple-double was James Harden in 2018, the year he won MVP with the Houston Rockets. Harden posted 60 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a 114-107 victory over the Orlando Magic in January 2018.

Luka Doncic, who set a career high with 73 points in 2024, also reached the milestone in December 2022. He recorded 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a thrilling 126-121 win over the New York Knicks while playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

