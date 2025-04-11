  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Nikola Jokic expected to sign massive $212 million extension with Nuggets despite front office shakeup

Nikola Jokic expected to sign massive $212 million extension with Nuggets despite front office shakeup

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 11, 2025 23:42 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn

Ever since the massive shakeup in Denver, all eyes have been on Nikola Jokic. Given that the team had let go of both head coach Mike Malone and GM Calvin Booth, many wondered if Jokic would choose to walk away amidst the turbulent changes taking place.

Ad

Apparently, Jokic isn't walking away any time soon. As per NBA insiders Tim MacMahon and Ramona Shelburne, the three-time MVP will be prolonging his stay in the Mile High:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to MacMahon and Shelburne, Jokic will be signing a three-year, $212 million contract in the 2025 offseason.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This is a welcome development for Nuggets fans after the team let go of the only head coach that Jokic has played for in his NBA career thus far. In Malone's first nine years with the team, Denver went 424-295 in the regular season, going on to win the NBA championship in 2023.

At the time of Malone's firing, the Nuggets were the fourth seed in the Western Conference and on pace to have their eight consecutive winning regular season record. However, since news of the dismissals came out, reports started to emerge about his dynamic with Booth.

Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

According to reports, Malone and Booth had a contentious relationship, having disputes over matters like player usage and roster formation. Ultimately, the Nuggets organization — under the leadership of team president Josh Kroenke — decided to let go of both men as a "toxic environment" had taken over the team.

As far as Jokic goes, the dismissal of Malone could possibly play a factor in his tight MVP race with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Nikola Jokic on finding out about Malone and Booth firing: "I knew a little bit before everybody"

During a media availability in the wake of the Malone and Booth dismissal, Jokic opened up on finding out from Kroenke about the decision to let them go:

Ad
"I knew a little bit before everybody, and he told me, 'We made a decision,'" Jokic said. "So it was not a discussion. It was a decision." [Timestamp - 1:48]

youtube-cover

From the looks of it, Jokic was not asked for his inputs regarding the decision. Nevertheless, the three-time MVP remains focused on the task of bringing his team back to the Finals.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications