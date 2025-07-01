"Nikola Jokic finally has a team again!" - NBA fans react as Nuggets swap Michael Porter Jr for Nets' 6-foot-8 two-way forward

The Denver Nuggets retooled the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic by sending Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson on Monday. To get the deal done, the Nuggets also sent an unprotected 2032 first-round pick, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Johnson joins a team that has a core featuring Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun.

Fans promptly reacted to the Johnson-MPJ swap:

Bumblebee @_Bumblebee01 LINK Don't run teams, Nikola Jokic finally has a team again!

One fan said:

NBA Reactz @NBAReactz LINK Cheaper Better Perfect deal.

Another fan added:

NBA Crossover Grid @CrossoverGrid LINK Love this trade for Denver, perfect fit at top of key for Joker. Cam will hit a lot of 3s and play hard on defense. Couldn’t rely on MPJ for that

One more fan continued:

NBA University @NBA_University LINK NOW WE'RE TALKIN

Another fan reacted:

Brady @MoeJazulla LINK damn nets fleeced

Michael Porter Jr. battled injuries and inconsistencies in the playoffs. After averaging 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in the 2023 and 2024 postseasons, Porter’s numbers plummeted this year. The 6-foot-10 forward put up 9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 0.6 apg.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-8 Cam Johnson averaged a career-high 18.8 ppg and shot 47.5%, including 39.0% from deep last season. In Johnson’s last playoff appearance (2023) with the Brooklyn Nets, he averaged 18.5 ppg and torched opponents with 50.9% shooting, including 42.9% from behind the arc. The Nuggets are hoping he can sustain that form while carrying his defense and versatility to the team.

The Denver Nuggets also desperately wanted to lower their salary by exchanging Porter’s $38.3 million contract for Cam Johnson’s $21.1 million pay. To make the most of Nikola Jokic’s prime years, they also had to give up an unprotected first-round pick.

Denver Nuggets reunite Nikola Jokic with Bruce Brown after acquiring Cam Johnson

The Denver Nuggets continued their retooling job after trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson. Denver signed Bruce Brown, a key piece to the team’s 2023 championship, on a one-year deal, per Shams Charania. The backup guard reunites with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets’ other core players.

The Nuggets pushed the eventual champion OKC Thunder to a Game 7 in the 2025 Western Conference semifinals. Aaron Gordon’s hamstring injury leading into the winner-take-all showdown likely ended Denver’s chance of an upset. After the Nuggets' impressive showing, the front office decided to revamp the roster and give Jokic and Jamal Murray more help.

Denver has 12 players on the roster following its moves on Monday. The Nuggets will need to fill up the 15-man lineup to complete the team. The team might still need another point guard after Russell Westbrook opted out of his deal. For now, they look ready to compete following their recent offseason moves.

