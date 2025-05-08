Nikola Jokic gives blunt assessment on $179.2M forward’s production getting hindered by injury - “Cannot be an excuse”

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets hardly got any contribution from Michael Porter Jr. in Game 2 on Wednesday against the OKC Thunder. Porter finished the game with eight points, five rebounds and one steal. The starting forward played 25 minutes, the least among the starters in Denver's 149-106 loss.

Ad

When told about Porter telling the media about how his injury has affected his movement and play, Jokic responded:

“He’s fighting, of course, and it’s a good thing and we appreciate it, but that cannot be an excuse.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The sweet-shooting forward, who signed a five-year, $179.2 million contract in 2021, has been playing through a shoulder injury. Porter did not miss any game in the first round series against the LA Clippers, but he is clearly not 100%. Still, Nikola Jokic would not accept the issue as an "excuse" for the Nuggets' blowout loss.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 24.5 minutes per game against the OKC Thunder, a drop-off from his 32.4 MPG in the first round. The injury, which reportedly needs weeks to recover from, must have gotten worse after the grueling series versus the Clippers.

Ad

The Denver Nuggets pulled off the upset in Game 1 despite Porter hardly playing because of the stellar play of Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook. Neither Gordon nor the former OKC Thunder star could sustain their form in Game 2. Nikola Jokic himself struggled against Oklahoma’s defense and fouled out late in the third quarter.

Nikola Jokic does not want to forget the blowout loss

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were on the receiving end of a historic beatdown from the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. Jokic said after the game that “one team was playing tonight.”

Ad

The three-time MVP had this to say when asked if the Nuggets should quickly turn the page for Game 3:

“I think we should just not forget about it. We should learn from it and be much better.”

Nuggets interim coach David Adelman echoed the same opinion when he said his team should not immediately "flush" out the loss.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of the mindset for the Nuggets, both Nikola Jokic and Adelman were united in saying that they have to be better. With Michael Porter Jr. likely limited throughout the series, Jokic and Co. will have to adjust to prevent another hammering at the hands of the Thunder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More