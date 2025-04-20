Nikola Jokic gives brutally honest assessment of Michael Porter Jr.'s lack of "engagement"

The Denver Nuggets needed another all-around brilliance from Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook’s spark to win Game 1 against the LA Clippers on Saturday. Behind Jokic and Westbrook, the home team rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat the Clippers 112-110 in overtime. The Joker finished the game with 29 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Brodie made clutch plays on both ends.

Ad

Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. struggled, putting up three points and four rebounds in 26 minutes. After the game, Jokic had this to say when asked if he intended to talk to his teammate about staying “engaged” ahead of Game 2:

“If you’re not going to be engaged right now, then you’re not supposed to be playing this sport.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Porter went 1-for-4 during Game 1, his lone basket coming from a corner 3-pointer off a pass from Nikola Jokic. The triple was Denver’s first basket in the game. The 6-foot-10 forward never made another one in the seesaw battle.

More worryingly, the 26-year-old forward had trouble guarding whoever he was asked to defend. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell and even Nic Batum had success going up against him. The Nuggets need to get more out of their $35.8 million man if they want to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans react to Nikola Jokic’s comments about Michael Porter Jr.

Nikola Jokic’s comments about Michael Porter Jr. quickly became viral. Fans promptly wanted to know what Jokic had to say about Porter’s struggles. It did not take long for them to react:

“Jok ain’t playin anymore. I’m so glad he’s leveled up as a leader and taken full control over his team.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“Damn Jokic, killing MPJ trade value with his post-game interviews haha”

Another fan added:

“Sounds like someone’s getting traded.”

@The_ceo_guy continued:

He isn’t wrong. If you can’t get going for the playoffs, you need to retire to Cancun, or Galveston.

@SASS_parilla commented:

“MPJ looks like the walking dead on the floor, drives me crazy”

Ad

The Nuggets fired Mike Malone and Calvin Booth, the team’s respective coach and general manager, late in the season. Michael Porter Jr. could be gone in the offseason if he can’t do more to give Nikola Jokic a lift.

Denver continues to struggle when Jokic is off the floor. The Nuggets have a net rating of 10.9 with the three-time MVP and -9.3 without him. Porter will only escape the ire of fans if he can punch his weight before the Nuggets get an early vacation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More