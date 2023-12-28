Nikola Jokic including LeBron James, excluding Giannis Antetokounmpo from his Top 5 draws polarizing reactions: 'No run and dunk man'

2023 NBA champion, Nikola Jokic, remains in top form this season with no signs of slowing down. However, besides Jokic, the league remains filled with numerous stars who are looking to claim the top spot in the NBA.

Recently, Jokic was asked by his Nuggets teammate Michael Porter Jr. on his "Curious Mike" podcast about his Top 5 players list, which drew polarizing reactions from fans.

In the podcast interview, the player excluded himself and named Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. Interestingly, the Nuggets star didn't include Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on his list.

Standing out in the league is tough, such is the case for the NBA's most elite players. From Jokic's ranking, here are the fans' reactions to the players that he considers to be top 5 in the league:

"No run and dunk man."

Fans mocked how Antetokounmpo's name wasn't included in Nikola Jokic's list, considering that the Bucks star is an NBA champion and a two-time league MVP. Additionally, Milwaukee has remained a playoff-caliber team under the leadership of the "Greek Freak."

Fans also fun of Giannis Antetokounmpo for being left out by referring to him as the "run and dunk man" and even describing him as "bagless."

Nikola Jokic talked about feeling pressure and why that's a good thing when it comes to basketball

In his interview with Michael Porter Jr. on the "Curious Mike" podcast, Nikola Jokic opened up about feeling pressure and fear while playing basketball. However, he backed it up by mentioning that if you don't feel those two things, then "you didn't choose the right sport."

"If you're not scared, if you don't feel pressured or nervous, you didn't choose the right sport," Jokic said, "that's a normal thing you must have. The most important thing is to prepare for that moment. You're thinking about the player you're going against, crowd, home or away, I put the scenarios in my head and I've already lived it in my head." He said.

"And what happens on the floor is different sometimes but you are prepared for what happens," Jokic added. "Every game I have pressure, I have a fear that the guy on the other team is going to beat me, I think you must have that." He added.

Jokic's revealed that he would often create scenarios in his head about matchups and the contexts of each one while maintaining level-headed through it all.

Fear of the opposing team's star player going off on his Denver Nuggets is something that the big man prepares for, despite feeling pressured in the process.

Without a doubt, it has certainly made him a better player, who looks unbothered by anything that the opponent throws at him. It's no wonder Nikola Jokic has an NBA ring to his name.